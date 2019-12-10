Supreme Cannabis Announces Results of the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders; Appointment of Independent Director

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme Cannabis" or the "Company") (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) is pleased to announce the detailed voting results for the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on December 9, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario.

The following five nominees were elected to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes "For" Votes

"Withheld" % For % Withheld Michael La Brier 71,468,558 1,933,639 97.37% 2.63% Navdeep Dhaliwal 71,634,120 1,768,077 97.59% 2.41% Ronald Factor 72,172,065 1,230,132 98.32% 1.68% Colin Moore 72,322,788 1,079,409 98.53% 1.47% Kenneth R. McKinnon 72,074,433 1,327,764 98.19% 1.81%

KPMG LLP were appointed auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting, and the Board is authorized to fix their remuneration. The results were as follows:

Votes "For" Votes "Withheld" % For % Withheld 72,955,644 446,553 99.39% 0.61%

The approval of the Company's Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan, as described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated October 28, 2019, was approved. The results were as follows:

Votes "For" Votes "Against" % For % Against 66,843,545 6,558,652 91.06% 8.94%

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

Appointment of Independent Director.

On December 10, 2019, the Board appointed Jackie Poriadjian-Asch to serve as an independent director pursuant to the Board's authority to increase the size of the Board by up to one-third in number between annual meetings of shareholders. As previously announced on December 6, 2019, Ms. Poriadjian-Asch will bring leading consumer-facing brand expertise to the Board.

About Supreme Cannabis.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing, premium plant driven-lifestyle companies by effectively deploying capital, with an emphasis on disciplined growth and high-quality products.

Supreme Cannabis' portfolio includes 7ACRES, its wholly-owned subsidiary and multi-award-winning brand; Blissco, a wellness cannabis brand and a multi-licensed processor and distributor based in British Columbia; Truverra Inc., a global medicinal cannabis brand and licensed cultivator; Cambium Plant Sciences, a plant genetics and cultivation IP company; MG Health Lesotho, an cannabis oil producer located in southern Africa; Supreme Heights, an investment platform focused on CBD brands in the UK and Europe and a brand partnership and licensing deal with Khalifa Kush Enterprises Canada.

Supreme Cannabis trades as FIRE on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FIRE), SPRWF on the OTC Exchange in the United States (OTCQX: SPRWF) and 53S1 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 53S1). Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Information.

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to anticipated events or results including, but not limited to, the impact Ms. Poriadjian-Asch may have on the Board and other statements that are not historical facts. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, targets, performance achievements, prospects or opportunities is forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking information is current as of the date it is made and is based on reasonable estimates and assumptions made by us at the relevant time in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, we do not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws in Canada. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information as discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated September 17, 2019 ("AIF"). A copy of the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information.

For further information: Madelin Daviau, Investor Relations, Email: ir@supreme.ca, Phone: 416-466-6265, supreme.ca

