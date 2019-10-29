Supreme Cannabis Announces Departure of Chief Advocacy Officer, John Fowler

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme Cannabis" or the "Company") (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) announced that, effective today, it has parted ways with its Chief Advocacy Officer, John Fowler.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Fowler for his years of dedication and strong contribution to Supreme Cannabis and his passion for the cannabis plant. Mr. Fowler was one of the original founders of Supreme Cannabis' flagship brand, 7ACRES, and is a strong believer in the cultivation of high-end cannabis. As a pioneer and passionate advocate for legalization, the Company knows Mr. Fowler will continue to be a strong contributor to our cannabis community.

"We all wish John the best in his next endeavor and thank him for his commitment to the Company for the last four years. John recognized the value of high-quality cannabis at scale and was instrumental in the creation of 7ACRES," said Navdeep Dhaliwal, CEO of Supreme Cannabis. "The Company and its strong management team is excited to continue its path to growth as a leader in differentiated cannabis brands and premium cultivation at scale, while exporting our team's vast knowledge and experience globally."

Supreme Cannabis remains committed to cementing its footprint in the Canadian cannabis industry as the leading producer of high-quality cannabis at scale with world-class facilities. The Company will continue to deliver differentiated brands and experiences that are enjoyed by all cannabis consumers. Amidst all the industry noise, Supreme Cannabis has taken a strategic and disciplined approach to develop a focused core business and is excited to export that knowledge to the international cannabis market.

About Supreme Cannabis.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing, premium plant driven-lifestyle companies by effectively deploying capital, with an emphasis on disciplined growth and high-quality products.

Supreme Cannabis' portfolio includes 7ACRES, its wholly-owned subsidiary and multi-award-winning brand; Blissco, a wellness cannabis brand and a multi-licensed processor and distributor based in British Columbia; Truverra Inc., a global medicinal cannabis brand and licensed cultivator; Cambium Plant Sciences, a plant genetics and cultivation IP company; Medigrow Lesotho, an cannabis oil producer located in southern Africa; Supreme Heights, an investment platform focused on CBD brands in the UK and Europe and a brand partnership and licensing deal with Khalifa Kush Enterprises Canada.

Supreme trades as FIRE on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FIRE), SPRWF on the OTC Exchange in the United States (OTCQX: SPRWF) and 53S1 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 53S1). Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

We simply grow better.

Forward-Looking Information.

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, targets, commitments, performance achievements, prospects or opportunities is forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are current as of the date they are made and are based on applicable estimates and assumptions made by us at the relevant time in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, we do not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws in Canada. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated September 17, 2019 ("AIF"). A copy of the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information.

SOURCE The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc.

For further information: Nikhil Handa, CFO; Madelin Daviau, Investor Relations, Email: ir@supreme.ca, Phone: 416-466-6265, supreme.ca

