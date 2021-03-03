Supreme Cannabis Announces At-the-Market Equity Program

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme Cannabis" or the "Company") (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) today announced that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") that allows the Company to issue and sell up to C$30,000,000 of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") from treasury to the public, from time to time, at the Company's discretion. All Common Shares sold under the ATM Program will be sold through the Toronto Stock Exchange or another marketplace (as defined in National Instrument 21-101 – Marketplace Operation) upon which the Common Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded, at the prevailing market price at the time of sale. The ATM Program was re-established following the withdrawal by the Company of its previous base shelf prospectus dated April 22, 2020 in connection with the filing of its current base shelf prospectus dated February 23, 2021 (the "Shelf Prospectus").

The ATM Program is designed to provide the Company with additional financing flexibility should it be required in the future. The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined in the Company's sole discretion. Distributions of the Common Shares under the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement (the "Distribution Agreement") dated March 3, 2021 entered into between the Company and BMO Capital Markets (the "Agent").

The ATM Program will be effective until the earlier of March 24, 2023 and the issuance and sale of all of the Common Shares issuable pursuant to the ATM Program, unless terminated prior to such date by the Company or the Agent in accordance with the terms of the Distribution Agreement. Supreme Cannabis intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program, if any, for general corporate purposes, working capital needs and capital expenditures, including the repayment of indebtedness. As Common Shares distributed under the ATM Program will be issued and sold at the prevailing market price at the time of the sale, prices may vary among purchasers during the period of the ATM Program.

The offering of Common Shares under the ATM Program is qualified by a prospectus supplement dated March 3, 2021 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Shelf Prospectus, which were each filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories in Canada. The Distribution Agreement, the Prospectus Supplement and the Shelf Prospectus are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") website at www.sedar.com. Alternatively, the Agent will send copies of the Distribution Agreement, the Prospectus Supplement and the Shelf Prospectus upon request by contacting: BMO Capital Markets, Brampton Distribution Centre C/O The Data Group of Companies, 9195 Torbram Road, Brampton, Ontario, L6S 6H2, or by telephone at (905) 791-3151 Ext 4312, or by email at [email protected].

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Common Shares, nor shall there be any sale of the Common Shares in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

About Supreme Cannabis.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc., (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1), is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's most premium producers of recreational, wholesale and medical cannabis products.

Supreme Cannabis' portfolio of brands caters to diverse consumer experiences, with brands and products that address recreational, wellness, medicinal and new consumer preferences. The Company's brand portfolio includes, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, Blissco , sugarleaf, and Hiway. Supreme Cannabis addresses national and international medical cannabis opportunities through its premium Truverra brand.

Supreme Cannabis' brands are backed by a focused suite of world-class operating assets that serve key functions in the value chain, including, scaled cultivation, value-add processing, centralized manufacturing and product testing and R&D. Follow the Company on Instagram , Twitter, Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube.

We simply grow better.

Forward-Looking Information.

Certain statements made in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". In this press release, forward-looking information and statements relate to, among other things: the issuance, sale and distribution of Common Shares pursuant to the ATM Program, including the price, volume and timing of any distributions; the intended use of net proceeds from the ATM Program; and other statements that are not historical facts. The forward-looking information is based on assumptions and estimates that the Company believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding the COVID-19 epidemic, the cannabis industry, market conditions, economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business and the equity markets generally. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information: Craig MacPhail, Investor Relations, Email: [email protected], Phone: 416-466-6265, supreme.ca

