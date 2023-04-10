TORONTO, April 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Supra ITS, a leading provider of IT Managed Services, announced today the acquisition of Flexity's Managed IT and VOIP Services. The acquisition brings a number of trained IT personnel to the Supra family, along with tools, processes and data centers that clients have relied on for their IT and telephony needs over the years.

Supra ITS, a Canon Managed IT Partner, Announces the Acquisition of FlexITy's Managed Services business. (CNW Group/Supra ITS)

"We are delighted to welcome Flexity's clients to Supra ITS," said Sanjeev Spolia, CEO of Supra ITS. "Our nimble approach enables us to support customers of all sizes and industries, and we are proud to have built long-standing relationships with many of our clients for the last 24 years. By joining the tools, technologies, and people with Supra, we will be able to enhance services and improve efficiencies, delivering more value to our joint customers."

Supra ITS is a Canon Managed IT Partner, and as such, is backed by the stability and global reach of this world-renowned organization. This partnership enables Supra ITS to provide cutting-edge technology solutions and world-class support to ensure that clients' business operations run smoothly. Supra ITS has an IT team of over 200 professionals, 4 data centers, top-tier security certifications (ISO 9000, ISO 20001, ISO 27000, and SOC 2), 24x7 continuous around-the-clock support, and industry-leading cyber-security services, including our innovative Network-Security Operations Center (The NSOC).

"FlexITy is delighted Supra ITS is acquiring our managed services businesses," stated Geoff Kereluik, EVP with FlexITy Solutions. "Flexity's customers are accustomed to receiving a very high level of support. Supra ITS is ideally equipped to continue to provide the level of service our customers have come to expect. Supra ITS' increased scale, scope of deliverables and certifications will ensure our customers' current requirements are continued to be met while benefitting from having access to advanced solutions and deliverables moving forward. FlexITy is fully committed to working with Supra ITS to ensure the smooth transition of all our customers managed services."

"We understand that every business is unique, which is why we will take the time to understand each client's specific needs and tailor our services to meet those needs," said Justin Folkerts, CTO of Supra ITS. "We are thrilled to have Flexity's clients on board and look forward to working with them to achieve their business goals."

For more information on Supra ITS, please visit www.supraits.com

About Supra ITS:

Supra ITS is a Canadian company that specializes in Information and Communications Technology solutions, and it operates as a Canon Managed IT Partner. Over the years, the company has built a reputation for providing high-quality, proactive, and exceptional customer service. Supra ITS has a diverse clientele that includes blue-chip multinationals, government agencies, and small to medium-sized enterprises. With an experienced team, cutting-edge tools, and unparalleled expertise, Supra ITS offers a wide spectrum of services, including Managed IT, Cyber-Security, Business Process Outsourcing, and Custom Application Development, to meet the unique needs of its clients.

About FlexITy:

FlexITy is an award-winning integrator of smart technology and service solutions, built on powerful and digitally advanced secure platforms, and delivered with decades of IoT expertise and services. Since inception, FlexITy has completed dozens of successful private and public sector projects, including with Global Fortune 500 clients, and has formed strong relationships with their customers through their focus on collaboration and aligning technology to business goals.

