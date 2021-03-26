Supporting Recreational and Sports Infrastructure - The Governments of Canada and Quebec invest in 11 recreational and sports projects in the Mauricie region

SHAWINIGAN, QC, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The pandemic has made us aware of the importance of having a healthy population, the governments of Canada and Quebec are proud to support nearly 200 recreational and sports infrastructure projects across Quebec. Thanks to these investments, Quebec municipalities will have modern and safe facilities that are easily accessible, creating winning conditions for physical activity in our communities.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister responsible for the Status of Women, announced $7,373,806 in funding for 11 projects in the Mauricie region. They were joined by Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity and Minister responsible for the Mauricie Region, Marie-Louise Tardif, Member of the National Assembly for Laviolette-Saint-Maurice, and Michel Angers, Mayor of Shawinigan.

With this funding, local residents will have access to modern and safe facilities that will promote an active, healthy and inclusive lifestyle.

This new infrastructure will enable the Mauricie region to create living environments that will attract families and workers, while stimulating Quebec's economic recovery. In Shawinigan, investments of more than $3.5 million will be used to renovate the outdoor pool and service building in Antoine-Saint-Onge Park, in addition to building a splash pad. The work will mainly involve demolishing and renovating the outdoor pool and its equipment, renovating the filtration system, adding a splash pad and renovating the service building.

In the Mauricie region, the Government of Canada is investing $3,686,903 through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, while the Government of Quebec is investing a total of $3,686,903 through its Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program.

Quotes:

"Sports and recreation are essential to living healthy, active lives and staying connected to the community. The well-being of Canadians is an ongoing concern for our government. In the Greater Mauricie Region, the Government of Canada is investing more than $3.6 million in 11 sports and recreational infrastructure projects and will help create jobs when we need them most. Canada's infrastructure plan is investing in thousands of projects, creating jobs across the country, and building cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"In communities like those in the Mauricie region, our arenas, swimming pools and recreation centres connect families and friends. Improvements to these community facilities will greatly benefit the residents of our beautiful region by providing safe access to improved sports and recreational infrastructure. These investments will continue to provide residents with quality services while promoting healthy and active living in a safe and accessible environment."

François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice-Champlain and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"More than ever, we are becoming aware of the importance of being active. That is why we are implementing ways to enable Quebecers to move more. Access to modern, quality sports and recreational infrastructure is a strong incentive in encouraging regular physical activity. These projects will have a real impact on the quality of life of families and the vitality of our communities. I hope that, thanks to the investments we are announcing today, all Canadians will learn the pleasure of moving."

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister responsible for the Status of Women

"The government is committed to ensuring that all regions benefit from new sports and recreational facilities that meet the needs of athletes, young sports fans and the general public. I am pleased to announce these investments, which will be used to carry out 11 projects in the Mauricie region, including the renovation of the outdoor pool and the infrastructure of Antoine‑Saint‑Onge Park. When we return to a more normal life, these projects will allow even more people in our region to move and enjoy their favourite activities in healthy and safe environments. By encouraging physical activity, we are promoting the general well‑being of the entire population, and I am proud of that!"

Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity and Minister responsible for the Mauricie Region

"The funding program for recreational and sports infrastructure has been very popular in the region, as it has been throughout Quebec. I am very pleased to see that the largest project selected in the Mauricie region will be carried out in my riding of Laviolette-Saint-Maurice, in Shawinigan. The renovation of the outdoor pool at Antoine-St-Onge Park and the installation of water games have been expected for many years. I am convinced that this financial support of more than $3.5 million has enabled the city to move forward with this important project. The entire population will be able to benefit from these new facilities in this magnificent park."

Marie-Louise Tardif, Member of the National Assembly for Laviolette-Saint-Maurice

"Quebec's financial assistance is an essential lever for the realization of our project to renovate the water playgrounds and the service building in Antoine-St-Onge Park. These facilities are located in the heart of a densely populated family neighbourhood and are frequented by our citizens, young and old alike. In addition, this project will allow us to enhance a building with superior heritage value dating from 1940."

Michel Angers, Mayor of Shawinigan

Quick Facts:

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in social infrastructure, green infrastructure, public transit projects, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in social infrastructure, green infrastructure, public transit projects, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. In Quebec , the federal government has already invested more than $16 billion in 1,141 infrastructure projects since 2015.

, the federal government has already invested more than in 1,141 infrastructure projects since 2015. The Government of Quebec's Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program (PAFIRS) is part of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), which aims to implement the ICIP in Quebec and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties.

Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program (PAFIRS) is part of the Investing in Infrastructure Program (ICIP) and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), which aims to implement the ICIP in and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties. The program has a budget of $294M .

. The Quebec ministry of education is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA.

ministry of education is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA. By funding projects to build, develop, renovate, upgrade, expand or redevelop recreational and sports infrastructure, PAFIRS aims to support the presence of recreational and sports infrastructure that is in good condition in all regions of Quebec and to increase access to this infrastructure for Quebecers.

Related product:

Backgrounder: Canada and Quebec invest in 11 sports and recreation projects in the Mauricie region

Joint federal-provincial funding has been earmarked for 11 recreational infrastructure projects that will be carried out in the Mauricie region. These projects involve such things as renovating recreational centres and improving playgrounds and other sports facilities to make them safer and more modern.

The Government of Canada is contributing over $3.6 million to these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is also investing over $3.6 million in these projects through the Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives. Added to these contributions will be over $9.6 million from municipalities and other local sources.

Project information:

Location Project details Federal contribution Provincial contribution Municipal/other contribution Louiseville Construction of a boules court (for pétanque). $137,971 $137,971 $137,969 Louiseville Development of soccer fields and a walking trail. Addition of a washroom facility with change rooms and toilets. $379,439 $379,439 $100,000 **279,440 Maskinongé Construction of a roof for the recreation centre's outdoor rink and a shelter for the players. Installation of an LED lighting system. $473,474 $473,474 $473,474 Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel Construction of a skateboard park and a BMX trail in Parc Valmont. $145,764 $145,764 $145,809 Saint-Alexis-des-Monts Renovation and upgrades to the Complexe sportif Aurèle-Plante and addition of outdoor toilets. $421,560 $421,560 $301,572 ***$120,000 Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade Development of an all-season multi-sport park for tennis, hockey, and public skating. $57,044 $57,044 $57,043 Saint-Élie-de-Caxton Construction of a fitness trail. $47,325 $47,325 $28,680 ***$20,079 Sainte-Thècle Construction of a washroom facility at Parc Saint-Jean-Optimiste, including showers, toilets, and storage space. $98,627 $98,627 $98,628 Shawinigan Renovation of the outdoor pool at Parc Antoine-Saint-Onge, addition of a water playground, and repair of the service building. . $1,783,927 $1,783,927 $1,783,900 Trois-Rivières Renovation of the locker rooms and addition of accessible washrooms of the Pavillon Saint-Armand. $92,903 $92,903 $40,000 ***** $53,183 Yamachiche Renovation of the Pavillon des Loisirs (recreation centre) and the outdoor rink. $48,872 $48,872 $48,872

Other sources of local funding

*Club de Pétanque de Louiseville

**Fundraiser - Omnifab

***Partner contribution

****Caisse Desjardins

*****Pavillon St-Arnaud



Related Links:

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Federal investments in infrastructure projects in Quebec

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/about-invest-apropos-eng.html

Sports and Recreation Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program (PAFIRS – IBA)

http://www.education.gouv.qc.ca/index.php?id=40823

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Alice Bergeron, Press Secretary for the Minister for Education, Minister responsible for the Status of Women, 418-997-4093

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

