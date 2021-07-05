QUEBEC, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of all Canadians are top priorities for the Government of Canada. Communities across the country are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable. That is why the Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, announced that Quebec has received $518,305,265 through the federal new Canada Community-Building Fund for the 2021–22 fiscal year, along with a top-up of $495,770,253. This top-up doubles the amount of money that Quebec received through the program in 2020-21, enabling communities to carry out infrastructure projects that support the well-being of their residents.

The Canada Community-Building Fund provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories.

As of June 29, 2021, the Gas Tax Fund has been renamed the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF). This name change better reflects the program's evolution over time and will not alter or modify the objectives or requirements of the program.

Fire halls and fire station infrastructure have been added as an investment category for the program. This addition will contribute to the program's objective of building stronger and more resilient communities.

By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the CCBF is a critical tool that will help ensure Quebec remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.

Quotes

"The federal government understands the importance of helping municipalities invest in critical infrastructure like public transit, clean drinking water and broadband. That is why we are partnering with Quebec through the Canada Community-Building Fund and investing 70 cents on every dollar from 2019-23 to build projects across Quebec that create good jobs, tackle climate and build more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Now that we are preparing for the economic recovery, this investment is an excellent example of federal-provincial collaboration to relaunch the Quebec economy and create good jobs for our families. It is also another step towards a greener economy in the fight against climate change."

Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

Quick facts

The Canada Community-Building Fund is a long-term, indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.

The CCBF has 19 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and broadband.

Through Quebec's 2019-2023 gas tax and contribution program (TECQ), the amounts will be allocated to communities, which can use them for priority projects.

2019-2023 gas tax and contribution program (TECQ), the amounts will be allocated to communities, which can use them for priority projects. A full breakdown of municipal allocations for the 2021-22 CCBF will be released at a later date.

