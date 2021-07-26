IQALUIT, NU, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of all Canadians are top priorities for the Government of Canada. Communities across the country are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable. That is why the Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, announced that Nunavut has received $17.25 million through the new Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) for the 2021–22 fiscal year, along with a top-up of $16.5 million. This top-up doubles the amount of money that Nunavut communities received through the program in 2020-21, enabling them to carry out infrastructure projects that support the well-being of their residents.

The CCBF provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. For example, funding has helped the Hamlet of Pangnirtung improve its arena and community centre to support a healthy and active lifestyle for residents of all ages. Thanks to CCBF support, the communities of Sanikiluaq and Cambridge Bay are able to upgrade local roads and bridges to ensure improved safety and efficiency for their residents.

As of June 29, 2021, what was once known as the Gas Tax Fund has been renamed the Canada Community-Building Fund. This name change better reflects the program's evolution over time and will not alter or modify the objectives or requirements of the program.

Fire halls and fire station infrastructure have been added as an investment category for the program. This addition will contribute to the program's objective of building stronger and more resilient communities.

By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the CCBF is a critical tool that will help ensure Nunavut remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.

"The federal government understands the importance of helping municipalities invest in critical infrastructure like clean drinking water, broadband and recreational spaces. That is why we are partnering with Nunavut through the Canada Community-Building Fund to support projects across the territory that create good jobs, tackle climate and build more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Canada Community-Building Fund supports our government's effort to develop local infrastructure that supports a positive future for Nunavummiut. These additional investments will increase our government's capacity to deliver much needed infrastructure projects for fire halls and fire stations in our remote communities. This will be critical for the safety and well-being of people across the territory."

The Honourable Jeannie Ehaloak, Minister of Community and Government Services

The Canada Community-Building Fund is a long-term, indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.

The CCBF has 19 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and broadband. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

Backgrounder: Nunavut's 2021‒22 Canada Community-Building Fund allocations and top-up amounts

The Government of Canada is providing a total of $17.25 million under the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) for the following Nunavut recipients. In addition, the Government of Canada is providing a total of $16.5 million as a top-up, calculated based on 2020-21 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations for the following recipients.

As of this year, fire halls and fire stations infrastructure are now eligible under the program.

Ultimate Recipient Allocation 2021-22 One-Time Top-up Government of Nunavut $14,662,500 $14,025,000 City of Iqaluit $2,587,500 $2,475,000

