Support Services Group acquires Innovative Vision

Innovative Vision was founded in 2002 by CEO Sajan Choksi. It has grown from a boutique operation serving a few clients to 900 employees by exceeding expectations and staying true to its mission statement: Be Cool.

"We're super excited to join the Support Services Group family," said Choksi. "Over the last few years, Innovative Vision has shown a tremendous amount of spirit and discipline in our ability to execute for our clients and provide an amazing culture for our people. This aligns perfectly with SSG's values, and we're keen on what the future holds as we continue this journey together to build something truly special within the CX space."

Innovative Vision is a marketing technology BPO with offices in Toronto and Kingston, Jamaica. It was founded in 2002 and caters to enterprise and start-up clients with a focus on people, process + technology, via an omnichannel approach.

Support Services Group is a global, high-touch Omnichannel Outsource Contact Center solution company offering tailored support across many industries. The company operates 27 contact center and work-from-home hubs across the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Europe, and Asia and has 9,500 employees. By providing the right People, Technology and Solutions, Support Services Group delivers unparalleled customer experience that drives brand loyalty.

