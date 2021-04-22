CHIBOUGAMAU, QC, April 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - With the pandemic having highlighted the importance of a healthy population, the governments of Canada and Quebec are proud to support nearly 200 recreational and sports infrastructure projects throughout Quebec. These investments will provide Quebec's municipalities with modern, safe and accessible facilities that will create optimal conditions for physical activities in our communities.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, announced more than $3.6 million in financial assistance for two recreational projects in the Northern Québec Region. They were accompanied by the Honourable Marc Miller, federal Minister of Indigenous Services; Pierre Dufour, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks, Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue and Northern Quebec Regions and Member of the National Assembly for Abitibi-Est; Denis Lamothe, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks (wildlife and parks) and Member of the National Assembly for Ungava; and Manon Cyr, Mayor of the City of Chibougamau. This assistance will provide the region with modern and safe facilities that will foster active, healthy and inclusive lifestyles.

The funding will go toward the renovation of the Cree Nation of Eastmain's arena and the construction of a synthetic soccer and football field in Chibougamau. This new infrastructure will help Northern Quebec Region create an environment attractive to families and workers and accelerate the region's economic recovery.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.8 million in Northern Quebec Region through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is also providing more than $1.8 million through the Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program.

Quotes

"Sports and recreation are essential to living healthy, active lives and staying connected to the community. The federal government is investing more than $1.8 million in two recreational projects in Northern Quebec Region to improve residents' quality of life and well-being. These projects will also create jobs at a time when we need them most. Canada's Infrastructure Plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"In Chibougamau and the Cree Nation of Eastmain, recreational infrastructure helps people stay in shape and keep in touch with each other. With the projects announced today, our government continues to work to provide communities with modern and safe infrastructure and to improve quality of life across the country, including in Indigenous communities."

The Honourable Marc Miller, Federal Minister of Indigenous Services

"More than ever, we are becoming aware of the importance of being active. That is why we are creating ways for Quebecers get more involved in physical fitness. Access to modern, high–quality sports and recreational infrastructure is an excellent means of encouraging regular physical activity. These projects will have a real effect on families' quality of life and the vitality of our communities. Thanks to the investments announced today, I hope that everyone will enjoy being more physically active."

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"I am happy that Northern Quebec Region will benefit from this funding for two major recreational and sports projects. By ensuring that the community has modern, high-quality infrastructure, we are promoting physical activity and healthy lifestyles! The projects announced will also provide a real boost to the region's economy."

Pierre Dufour, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks, Minister Responsible for the Abitibi–Témiscamingue and Northern Quebec Region regions and Member of the National Assembly for Abitibi–Est

"This major investment is great news for the Northern Quebec Region. People young and old in Chibougamau and in the Cree community of Eastmain will be able to enjoy playing sports at modern and high-quality facilities in their own communities."

Denis Lamothe, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks (wildlife and parks) and Member of the National Assembly for Ungava

"The construction of a synthetic football and soccer field is a necessary and welcome initiative. The City of Chibougamau wishes to offer more services to meet demand from residents and create a more attractive city. This is a project that all citizens can benefit from. Knowing that sports bring us all together, I am particularly proud to provide our sports organizations with access to a high-quality facility where they can continue to grow."

Manon Cyr, Mayor of the City of Chibougamau

Quick facts

Between 2018 and 2028, the federal government is investing, through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), more than $7 .5 billion in Quebec for community, culture and recreation infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), more than .5 billion in for community, culture and recreation infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities. The Government of Quebec's Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program (PAFIRS) is part of the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), the objective of which is to implement the ICIP in Quebec and establish the terms and conditions, obligations and commitments of the parties. The Program has an annual envelope of $294 million.

Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program (PAFIRS) is part of the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), the objective of which is to implement the ICIP in and establish the terms and conditions, obligations and commitments of the parties. The Program has an annual envelope of $294 million. Quebec's Department of Education is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the IBA.

Department of Education is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the IBA. By funding projects to build, develop, renovate, upgrade, expand or refit recreational and sports infrastructure, the PAFIRS aims to help ensure that all regions of Quebec have recreational and sports infrastructure in good condition and to increase access to this infrastructure for Quebecers.

Related product

Backgrounder



Canada and Quebec invest in two recreational projects in Northern Quebec Region.

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding is allocated to two recreational infrastructure projects which will be carried out in communities in the Northern Quebec Region.

The Government of Canada is investing $1,833,115.50 in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is also investing $1,833,115.50 through the Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program. Finally, municipalities or other partners are providing $1,717,532.92 in contributions.

Project Information

Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal/Other Funding Chibougamau Construction of a synthetic-turf soccer/football field $1,131,528 $1,131,528 1,249,807.92$ Eastmain Replacement of refrigeration system piping and concrete arena slab $701,587.50 $701,587.50 $467,725

