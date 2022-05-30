LAC-ETCHEMIN, QC, May 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec are working together to provide Quebecers with access to safe and sustainable facilities that promote recreational and sports activities, thereby improving the quality of life in our communities.

Today, the Minister of Health, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, on behalf of the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, and the Member of the National Assembly for Bellechasse, Stéphanie Lachance, on behalf of the Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Isabelle Charest, announced $408 559 in joint funding to the organism Mont-Orignal, cooperative de solidarité, located in Lac-Etchemin.

The project will bring up to standards the ski lift at the Mont-Orignal ski resort, which has been in operation for more than 30 years. The work includes the leveling of the attachment hands and pulley trains as well as the replacement of the electronic panel and various parts.

To support the delivery of this project, the Government of Canada is investing $204,279.50 under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), and the Government of Quebec is investing $204,279.50 under the Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS). The new sports centre will contribute to the vibrancy and development of the Lac-Etchemin community and the whole region.

Quotes

"Bringing the Mont-Orignal ski lift up to standard will allow skiers to practice their sport and enjoy winter in complete safety. This is excellent news for people from Lac-Etchemin and elsewhere who come to ski at Mont-Orignal. In partnership with the provinces and municipalities, our government is investing in recreational and sports infrastructure to create jobs and build vibrant and inclusive communities."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Access to quality, modern recreational and sports infrastructure is a priority for our government. We are providing Quebecers with quality facilities that offer a wide range of activities and equipment. This helps the entire population maintain their physical and mental health. I am very proud to know that, once again, this modern, tailored new infrastructure will meet the needs of the whole community."

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"I am very pleased with the investments announced for our region today. We want our communities to have access to quality, modern recreational and sports infrastructure that will meet the needs of our athletes and young families. Thanks to this ski lift upgrade at Mont-Orignal, everyone will have better access to quality facilities, in complete safety, which will help promote a healthy lifestyle. I would like to thank all those involved, directly or indirectly, in bringing this project to fruition."

Stéphanie Lachance, Member of the National Assembly for Bellechasse

"The government assistance granted to the Mont-Orignal ski resort will allow it to greatly improve the quality of its service offer. Mont-Orignal, like other recreational tourism facilities in the MRC des Etchemins, contributes to improving the quality of life of our citizens."

Camil Turmel, Mayor of Lac-Etchemin and prefect of the MRC des Etchemins

Quick facts

The project announced today is in addition to the 176 recreational and sports infrastructure projects already announced in Quebec in 2021, which account for total joint contributions of $294 million .

in 2021, which account for total joint contributions of . Under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government plans to invest more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028. The purpose of the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA) is to implement the ICIP in Quebec and establish the terms and conditions, obligations and commitments of the parties.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government plans to invest more than in between 2018 and 2028. The purpose of the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA) is to implement the ICIP in and establish the terms and conditions, obligations and commitments of the parties. The Ministère de l'Éducation is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA. The Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS) was set up by the Government of Quebec . By funding projects to build, develop, renovate, upgrade, expand or redevelop recreational and sports infrastructure, the PAFIRS aims to support the presence of recreational and sports infrastructure that is in good condition in all regions of Quebec and to increase Quebecers' access to such infrastructure.

. By funding projects to build, develop, renovate, upgrade, expand or redevelop recreational and sports infrastructure, the PAFIRS aims to support the presence of recreational and sports infrastructure that is in good condition in all regions of and to increase Quebecers' access to such infrastructure. The allocation of a residual $60 million in funding to the ICIP and the PAFIRS, with equal shares provided by the governments of Canada and Quebec , will bring the joint investments in recreational infrastructure to $354 million .

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Infrastructure Canada Projects and Programs – Quebec

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/qc-eng.html

Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives

http://www.education.gouv.qc.ca/municipalites/aide-financiere/fonds-pour-le-developpement-du-sport-et-de-lactivite-physique/programme-daide-financiere-aux-infrastructures-recreatives-et-sportives-pafirs-ebi/ (in French only)

Quebec Infrastructure Plan 2022–2032

https://www.tresor.gouv.qc.ca/fileadmin/PDF/budget_depenses/22-23/6-Quebec_Infrastructure_Plan.pdf (in French only)

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Media Contacts: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Department of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Alice Bergeron, Press Secretary for the Quebec Minister of Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, 418-997-4093, Marie-Noël Gagnon, Press Secretary for Stéphanie Lachance, Member of the National Assembly for Bellechasse, 418-883-1343 ext. 80446, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected], Follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/INFC_eng), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/InfrastructureCanadaENG), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/infragram_can/) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/infrastructure-canada/), Website: Infrastructure Canada (http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/); Media Relations Officer, Ministère de l'Éducation, Ministère de l'Enseignement supérieur, Ministère de la Famille, [email protected]