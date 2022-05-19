Support for recreational and sports infrastructure - Canada and Quebec invest more than $544,000 in the development of a recreation and sports complex in Sainte-Monique-de-Honfleur

SAINTE-MONIQUE-DE-HONFLEUR, QC, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are working together to provide Quebecers with access to safe and sustainable facilities that promote recreation and sports in our communities.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister Responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Éric Girard, Member of the National Assembly for Lac-Saint-Jean, on behalf of Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, announced $544,500 in funding for the development of a recreation and sports complex in Sainte-Monique-de-Honfleur, Lac-Saint-Jean.

The project involves developing a multipurpose trail to link the centre of the municipality to the outdoor centre, installing new equipment, building aquatic structures and trekfit area, renovating the existing pool, and upgrading the outdoor centre.

To support this project, the Government of Canada is providing $272,250 under the Community, Culture and Recreation Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), and the Government of Quebec is providing $272,250 under its Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program) (PAFIRS). This renovated facility will contribute to the vitality and development of the community of Sainte-Monique and the entire region.

"In partnership with the provinces and municipalities, our government continues to invest in recreational and sports infrastructure to encourage a healthy, active lifestyle in Quebec and across Canada. The new recreation and sports centre in Sainte-Monique will provide residents and visitors of all ages with new options for staying fit, enjoying the outdoors and getting together with family and friends."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Access to modern, high-quality sports and recreational infrastructure is a priority for our government. We provide Quebecers with high-quality facilities offering a wide variety of activities and equipment. This helps keep all Quebecers in good physical and mental health. I am very proud that we will have another new, modern, purpose-built facility to meet the needs of the community's athletes and young sports enthusiasts."

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"I am delighted with the investments announced today for the municipality of Sainte-Monique-de-Honfleur. It is important to provide our local communities with modern recreation and sports facilities that meet the needs of athletes, sports enthusiasts and young families. With this new project, everyone will have greater access to high-quality facilities to socialize and be active. I am grateful to everyone who played a role in making this project a reality."

Éric Girard, Member of the National Assembly for Lac-Saint-Jean

The project announced today is in addition to the 176 recreational and sports infrastructure projects announced in Quebec in 2021, representing a total joint contribution of $294 million .

in 2021, representing a total joint contribution of . Under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government plans to invest more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028. The Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA) for the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is intended to implement the ICIP in Quebec and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government plans to invest more than in between 2018 and 2028. The Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA) for the Investing in Infrastructure Program is intended to implement the ICIP in and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties. Quebec's Department of Education is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA. The Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program) (PAFIRS) was established by the Government of Quebec . By funding projects to build, develop, renovate, upgrade, expand or refit recreation and sports facilities, the PAFIRS ensures that all regions of Quebec have good recreation and sports infrastructure and enhances access to this infrastructure for Quebecers.

Department of Education is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA. The Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program) (PAFIRS) was established by the Government of . By funding projects to build, develop, renovate, upgrade, expand or refit recreation and sports facilities, the PAFIRS ensures that all regions of have good recreation and sports infrastructure and enhances access to this infrastructure for Quebecers. The additional $60 million allocation to the ICIP and PAFIRS—$30 million by the Government of Canada and $30 million by the Government of Quebec—will bring joint investments in recreational infrastructure to $354 million .

allocation to the ICIP and PAFIRS—$30 million by the Government of and by the Government of Quebec—will bring joint investments in recreational infrastructure to . The municipality of Sainte-Monique -de- Honfleur is investing $321,647 in this project.

