BAIE-COMEAU, QC, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are working together to provide Quebecers with access to safe and sustainable facilities that promote recreation and sport in our communities.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord and Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Regions, on behalf of Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, announced funding for the renovation of the Centre Henri-Desjardins in Baie-Comeau.

The Centre Henri-Desjardins is an important hub for skating clubs, field hockey teams and all sports enthusiasts in the Baie-Comeau region. The renovation project involves rehabilitating the building envelope, replacing the electrical distribution equipment, and modifying the ice refrigeration system.

To support this project, the Government of Canada is providing $734,612 under the Community, Culture and Recreation Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), and the Government of Quebec is providing $734,612 under its Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program) (PAFIRS). This renovated facility will contribute to the vitality and development of the community of Baie-Comeau and the entire region.

Quotes

"In partnership with the provinces and municipalities, our government continues to invest in recreation and sports infrastructure to encourage a healthy, active lifestyle in Quebec and across Canada. Renovation of the Centre Henri-Desjardins will enable residents of all ages from across the region to continue to get together and be active, and it will support the development of our athletes in a high-quality facility."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Access to modern, high-quality sports and recreational infrastructure is a priority for our government. We provide Quebecers with high-quality facilities offering a wide variety of activities and equipment. This helps keep all Quebecers in good physical and mental health. I am very proud that we will have another new, modern, purpose-built facility to meet the needs of the community's athletes and young sports enthusiasts."

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"I am delighted with the investments announced today for our region. It is important to provide our local communities across Quebec with modern recreation and sports facilities that meet the needs of athletes, sports enthusiasts and young families. With this new project, everyone will have greater access to high-quality facilities to socialize and be active. I am grateful to everyone who played a role in making this project a reality."

Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord and Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Regions

Quick facts

The project announced today is in addition to the 176 recreation and sports infrastructure projects announced in Quebec in 2021, representing a total joint contribution of $294 million .

in 2021, representing a total joint contribution of . Under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government plans to invest more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028. The Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA) for the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is intended to implement the ICIP in Quebec and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government plans to invest more than in between 2018 and 2028. The Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA) for the Investing in Infrastructure Program is intended to implement the ICIP in and establish the terms, obligations and commitments of the parties. Quebec's Department of Education is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA. The Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program) (PAFIRS) was established by the Government of Quebec . By funding projects to build, develop, renovate, upgrade, expand or refit recreation and sports facilities, the PAFIRS ensures that all regions of Quebec have good recreation and sports infrastructure and enhances access to this infrastructure for Quebecers.

Department of Education is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA. The Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program) (PAFIRS) was established by the Government of . By funding projects to build, develop, renovate, upgrade, expand or refit recreation and sports facilities, the PAFIRS ensures that all regions of have good recreation and sports infrastructure and enhances access to this infrastructure for Quebecers. The additional $60 million allocation to the ICIP and PAFIRS—$30 million by the Government of Canada and $30 million by the Government of Quebec—will bring joint investments in recreational infrastructure to $354 million .

allocation to the ICIP and PAFIRS—$30 million by the Government of and by the Government of Quebec—will bring joint investments in recreational infrastructure to . The City of Baie-Comeau is contributing more than $814,575 to this project.

