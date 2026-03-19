Supply Crunch Alert: The Silent Catalyst Driving Critical Metals - a commentary by USANewsGroup.com Sector

VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- The U.S. Department of Energy just committed $500 million to process critical minerals right here at home. This proves that securing our supply chains is no longer just a policy debate; it is a pivotal shift toward serious capital deployment, especially as silver faces its sixth straight year of draining supplies[1]. On top of that, the State Department mobilized over $30 billion in federal commitments in February, sparking massive private investments into domestic resource security programs[2]. Companies like Americore Resources (TSXV: AMCO) (OTCQB: AMCOF), Brixton Metals (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQB: BBBXD), American Tungsten (CSE: TUNG) (OTCQB: TUNGF), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC), and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are scalable players perfectly positioned to capitalize on this undervalued realignment.

The macro trend is undeniably clear. The Silver Institute forecasts a massive 20 percent rise in physical silver investment this year to hit a three-year high. Western institutional demand is waking up, and this ongoing supply crunch highlights compelling growth potential for domestically secured silver positions[3]. At the same time, FTI Consulting points out exactly where the smart money is going. They identify brownfield assets with permitted infrastructure as the ultimate capital deployment vehicle for 2026. With severe permitting bottlenecks slowing down new projects, having proven reserves and near-term inventory has become the defining competitive advantage in today's market[4].

Americore Resources (TSXV: AMCO) (OTCQB: AMCOF) is moving its wholly owned Trinity Silver Project through a methodical pre-drill checklist in Pershing County, Nevada, and the latest item has been ticked off.

Pioneer Exploration Consultants of Ottawa just wrapped a drone-magnetometer survey spanning roughly 350 line-km across the property, targeting subsurface structures along a six-kilometre southwest-to-northeast corridor centred on the Trinity open pit. All data is now in hand, and Campbell and Walker Geophysics has been brought in to interpret the results alongside every piece of historic geophysical data the company holds. The goal is a unified structural model of everything sitting below the surface across the full project footprint.

That ground is worth paying attention to. Trinity sits inside a 22,700-acre consolidated land package built around a former US Borax open pit, with optioned ground from Primus Resources rounding out the footprint. The property carries a historic resource of 36 million silver-equivalent ounces, and an extensive historic drill database is already in place to anchor the upcoming campaign.

Permitting for that campaign is now underway, targeting a Q2 2026 start. The program spans both BLM land and fee land regulated by the Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation within the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection. The BLM portion requires only a Notice of Disturbance for under five acres, a streamlined pathway that keeps field mobilization on schedule and avoids the longer timelines that come with more complex regulatory tracks.

"The exploration plan, which includes both confirmation and expansion drilling, is to move the resource from Inferred to Indicated," said Jeff Poloni, CEO of Americore Resources Corp. "which will then become the foundation for a new mineral resource estimate."

While the drill program takes shape, Americore is also exploring monetization options for an existing above-ground stockpile at Trinity, a potential near-term revenue stream running parallel to the longer-term resource delineation work.

CONTINUED… Read this and more on Americore at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2026/01/12/the-only-silver-that-matters-now-is-silver-you-can-touch/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Brixton Metals (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQB: BBBXD) has reported its best silver intercept to date at its wholly owned Langis Silver Project in Cobalt, Ontario, with hole LM-26-305 returning 18.2m of 3,638 g/t silver including a high-grade core of 6.8m grading 9,421 g/t silver. The 2026 drill campaign has now completed 7,510.25m across 39 holes, targeting both infill and expansion of established high-grade silver zones at the past-producing Langis mine.

"We are delighted to report the second batch of drill results from the Langis 2026 drill program. We were confident that we would hit some high-grade silver given the previous drilling at Langis this year, but these results are extraordinary. The results from hole 305 are more than two times greater than any previously drilled intervals at Langis. It's great to see the visible native silver in core here, which is a unique attribute of the Langis Project. Given these results, we intend to add a second drill in May to increase our drill density at Langis," said Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO of Brixton Metals.

Drilling continues in the Shaft 6 area with additional assays pending, and the broader mineralized envelope around hole 305 returned a weighted average of 77m grading 862.2 g/t silver. The Langis mine historically produced 10.4 million ounces of silver and the camp collectively yielded over 500 million ounces, underscoring the district-scale potential Brixton Metals is now systematically unlocking.

American Tungsten (CSE: TUNG) (OTCQB: TUNGF) has initiated an auger drilling program across 30 acres of historical tailings at its IMA Mine site in Lemhi County, Idaho, with 35 drillholes planned totaling approximately 370 feet to delineate tailings thickness and collect assay samples. Preliminary sampling of the Lower Tailings Impoundment returned average grades of 0.25% WO3 and 0.48 oz/t silver, pointing to a potentially recoverable near-term inventory from the estimated 222,000 cubic yards of historical tailings on site.

"The tailings drilling program is a key component of our strategy, to unlock value and fully define the opportunity at the historic IMA Mine," said Ali Haji, CEO of American Tungsten Corp. "Initial sampling continues to support our view that the tungsten grades within the tailings are broadly representative of the remaining material on site. With modern processing technologies far more efficient than those available in the 1950s, we believe there is a clear pathway to significantly improve historical recoveries. The tailings represent a compelling, low-cost early-production opportunity that can generate near-term cash flow while advancing meaningful site restoration as part of our overall development plan."

American Tungsten has also added veteran geologist Max Baker as an advisor, bringing over 45 years of global exploration experience including co-founding Chariot Corporation and helping expand the DeLamar–Florida Mountain resource to approximately 5 million ounces of gold equivalent at Integra Resources. The company holds an exclusive option to acquire full ownership of the IMA Mine, which produced approximately 199,449 MTUs of WO3 between 1945 and 1957.

SOURCE: https://usanewsgroup.com/2026/01/12/the-only-silver-that-matters-now-is-silver-you-can-touch/

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

[email protected]

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Americore Resources Corp. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Americore Resources Corp., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ owns shares of Americore Resources Corp. which were purchased in the open market, and/or through private placements, and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will sell shares of Americore Resources Corp. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ has been approved by Americore Resources Corp.; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Americore Resources Corp. and will sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCES:

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838876/5873023/USA_News_Group_Logo.jpg