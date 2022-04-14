Supply Chain Takes Center Stage as Pivotree and Retailers Spring into Easter Weekend

Pivotree managed platform upgrades can reduce retailers' shipping costs by up to 8% and seamlessly deliver gifts on time



TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, today announced its teams in professional and managed services are working with several large scale retailers to help them deliver a frictionless experience to customers during the first peak shopping event of Spring, Easter Weekend. With the pandemic continuing to cause real-time supply chain disruption, Pivotree's expertise and solutions in supply chain are playing a crucial role in guaranteeing retailers meet peak demands and deliver their products on time.

"For many of our customers, Easter marks the beginning of Spring and a busy shopping period that is similar to other peak holiday shopping seasons," said James Brochu, General Manager for Pivotree Supply Chain. "Our expertise in supply chain, along with our ability to offer integrated, end-to-end, solutions to manage digital commerce platforms, plays a pivotal role in delivering on strategic plans for digital transformation and enabling our retail customers to frictionlessly and profitably address volume during peak shopping periods."

Working with one of the largest gifting retailers in North America, the team at Pivotree partnered with the retailer to upgrade their legacy Order Management System (OMS), migrate it to cloud, and integrate several brands under a common platform. Such a robust platform drives better customer experiences, increased profitability, and more top-line sales.



With Pivotree solutions, customers can reduce their shipping costs by up to 8% by removing friction for both the retailer and the end customer. These supply chain solutions allow for visibility before placing an order, traceability of order, scalability, efficient fulfillment, and much more.

The upgrades from Pivotree also proactively address new trends in the market for customers, such as buy online and pick up or return in store (BOPIS or BORIS), curbside pickup, and the increased preference for convenience of online shopping after the pandemic. This enables retailers to make sure that supply chain operations run seamlessly and meet these evolving customer needs.

With customers very invested in the delivery of their items, retailers' systems need to work seamlessly to deliver the right product to the right address, in the right quantity, and within a very limited time, on or before certain dates. Big occasions such as Easter, can come with complications: the more sub-brands, the more product ranges, and the more locations covered, the more that single day can push systems and operations to the limit.

Pivotree's portfolio of managed and professional services help provide retailers with true end-to-end service to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through platform selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management.

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce designs, integrates and manages digital platforms in eCommerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree provides a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com .

