Supply Chain Canada Publishes the Competencies of Canadian Supply Chain Professionals Report

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - For the first time in Canada, the many intricate competencies inherent to the supply chain industry have been published with actionable insight. Developed by Supply Chain Canada™, along with the input of experienced supply chain professionals and global thought leaders, the Competencies of Canadian Supply Chain Professionals is a comprehensive guide that maps what is needed to achieve end-to-end success in supply chain—one of Canada's most economically vital professions.

"This portfolio of the competencies required to work in the end-to-end supply chain is an outstanding resource for professionals, providing an extensive look at the cross-functional skills they need to succeed in their careers," said Stephen Cherlet, Chair, National Board, Supply Chain Canada.

The report builds on and strengthens the existing foundation of industry knowledge, while introducing new concepts that will form the basis of supply chain management's continued growth. In publishing the first edition, Supply Chain Canada™ has outlined the factors necessary for personal development, career advancement and sound decision-making. Their community, from practitioners and employers to academic institutions and governments, now has a valuable reference through which they can navigate an ever-changing industry and find a degree of professional certainty.

Practitioners and students can chart a comprehensive knowledge acquisition roadmap to ensure that their professional competencies are aligned with the demands of an evolving marketplace; employers can guide the hiring and development of their supply chain teams and the training investments they will support; academic institutions can direct their programs and overall course development, and the government and its policy makers can use the document to inform sound decision-making and support this key employment sector. "It will help us to continually develop and offer relevant, forward-looking programs to support our Supply Chain Canada members throughout their careers," said Christian Alan Buhagiar, President and CEO, Supply Chain Canada.

Supply Chain Canada™ extends their sincerest thanks to everyone involved in this momentous initiative; it is because of their tireless efforts that this was made possible. The results of this historic undertaking are far reaching: it strengthens the SCMP™ designation, serves the best interest of the supply chain community and will also attract vibrant, new talent to the profession.

About Supply Chain Canada™

Supply Chain Canada™ is the voice of Canada's supply chain, representing and serving more than 7,500 professionals across the country, as well as the wider supply chain community. It is a federation, with a national secretariat and 10 provincial/territorial Institutes. Its mission is to "provide leadership to the Canadian supply chain community, provide value to all members, and advance the profession." Through its education, advocacy and resource-development initiatives, the association endeavours to advance its vision, to see that "Canadian supply chain professionals and organizations are recognized for leading innovation, global competitiveness and driving economic growth." The association's Supply Chain Management Professional™ (SCMP™) designation is Canada's most-sought-after professional designation for those entering the field and advancing as leaders in supply chain.

SOURCE Supply Chain Canada

For further information: Pat Campbell, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, Supply Chain Canada™, [email protected], 416-977-7111 x3202