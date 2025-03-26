Supira Medical Secures $120M Oversubscribed Series E Financing and Completes Enrollment of SUPPORT I Early Feasibility Study in the United States

LOS GATOS, Calif., March 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Supira Medical, Inc. (Supira), a clinical-stage Shifamed portfolio company, today announced the successful completion of an oversubscribed Series E financing round, raising $120M to accelerate the company's mission of transforming the percutaneous ventricular assist device (pVAD) market. The round was led by new investors Novo Holdings and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), along with participation from two undisclosed strategic investors. Existing investors participated as well, including Cormorant Asset Management and The Capital Partnership (TCP), 415 Capital, AMED Ventures, PA MedTech VC fund, and Unorthodox Ventures. Funds will be used to expand Supira's clinical programs for both high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (HRPCI) and cardiogenic shock (CS). This clinical expansion includes the SUPPORT II U.S. Pivotal Study for HRPCI, which will be used to seek FDA PMA approval.

"We are grateful for the continued confidence and support from our current investors and delighted to welcome new world-class investors to this financing consortium," commented Dr. Nitin Salunke, President and CEO of Supira Medical. "This significant capital raise underscores the team's tremendous progress as we look forward to exciting opportunities ahead of us to improve clinical outcomes for both HRPCI and cardiogenic shock patients."

Additionally, Supira welcomes Dr. Christopher Shen, Partner, Novo Holdings US to its Board of Directors. "We believe there is a massive unmet need for next-generation ventricular support devices to promote myocardial recovery and improve peripheral organ perfusion in HRPCI and CS patients," stated Dr. Shen. "The Supira team has built a strong clinical foundation to further validate their advanced low-profile, high flow technology platform in two important segments of interventional heart failure, and we are pleased with their excellent progress bringing this therapy closer to market."

The company recently completed enrollment of its U.S. SUPPORT I Early Feasibility Study (EFS), enrolling a total of 15 patients across four clinical sites. The prospective, single-arm clinical study evaluated the safety and feasibility of Supira's innovative pVAD in patients undergoing HRPCI.

pVADs are important for supporting cardiovascular function during HRPCI, particularly in patients with complex coronary anatomy, compromised hemodynamics, and multiple comorbidities. They are also used in cardiogenic shock, a high-mortality condition where the heart is too weak to pump sufficient blood to vital organs, usually resulting from a heart attack or heart failure. The Supira System is an investigational device and is not approved for sale in the U.S. or anywhere in the world.

About Supira Medical, Inc.

Supira Medical, a clinical-stage Shifamed portfolio company, is focused on the development of a next-generation pVAD for use in high-risk patients undergoing interventional procedures and experiencing cardiogenic shock. To date, the Supira System has benefited 85 HRPCI patients. To learn more about Supira Medical, please visit www.supiramedical.com.

About Novo Holdings

Novo Holdings is a holding and investment company that is responsible for managing the assets and the wealth of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. The purpose of Novo Holdings is to improve people's health and the sustainability of society and the planet by generating attractive long-term returns on the assets of the Novo Nordisk Foundation.

Wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation, Novo Holdings is the controlling shareholder of Novo Nordisk A/S and Novonesis A/S (Novozymes A/S) and manages an investment portfolio with a long-term return perspective. In addition to managing a broad portfolio of equities, bonds, real estate, infrastructure and private equity assets, Novo Holdings is a world-leading life sciences investor. Through its Seed, Venture, Growth, Asia, Planetary Health and Principal Investments teams, Novo Holdings invests in life science companies at all stages of development.

As of year-end 2023, Novo Holdings had total assets of EUR 149 billion. www.novoholdings.dk

About Qatar Investment Authority

QIA is the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar. QIA was founded in 2005 to invest and manage the state reserve funds. QIA is among the largest and most active sovereign wealth funds globally. QIA invests across a wide range of asset classes and regions as well as in partnership with leading institutions around the world to build a global and diversified investment portfolio with a long-term perspective that can deliver sustainable returns and contribute to the prosperity of the State of Qatar.

About Shifamed, LLC.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Amr Salahieh, Shifamed is a highly specialized medical innovation hub focused on developing solutions that accelerate time to market, reduce risk, increase impact, and forge a path toward a world where patients are able to live longer, healthier lives. To learn more about Shifamed, please visit www.shifamed.com.

