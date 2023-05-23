Superstar Gaming Marketer Adam Ivers joins P2Earn Advisory Board

TORONTO, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - P2Earn Inc (CSE: PXE) (FSE: WH4) is pleased to announce the addition of Adam Ivers, CEO of Rumble Gaming, to its Advisory Board.

Mr. Ivers brings extensive experience, connections, and marketing expertise within the media and gaming industries. Rumble Gaming, under his leadership, boasts over 700 clients ranging from influencers, gamers and esports organizations with a combined social media reach of 360 million social media followers. Rumble is a turn-key media agency with a focus on creating authentic connections between brands and the creator ecosystem.



Expressing his enthusiasm about joining P2Earn, Mr. Ivers stated, "I see a very clear path for Rumble Gaming and P2Earn to collaborate and I'm thrilled to contribute to their growth story. I look forward to working with the P2Earn team to enhance player signup rates, game onboarding and unlocking new marketing opportunities for forward-thinking brands."



P2Earn CEO, Mr. Alex Lineton, stated, "We are grateful to have Mr. Ivers on board, a recognized global leader in gaming marketing and promotion. We look forward to benefitting from Mr. Ivers' experience, knowledge, and connections in successfully marketing to both game players and builders.

About Rumble Gaming:

Rumble Gaming is a global talent agency and media company that connects multinational brands with the gaming ecosystem through partnership opportunities, influencer marketing, content creation, and distribution. Representing influential content creators and gaming organizations, Rumble Gaming executes engaging digital marketing campaigns for leading gaming organizations and multinational brands. For more information, visit

https://rumblegaming.gg

About P2Earn Inc:

P2Earn is a publicly traded company that offers comprehensive solutions for the rapidly evolving blockchain gaming and cryptocurrency sectors. P2Earn operates an efficient Bitcoin mining operation powered by sustainable energy sources.



The company's cutting-edge blockchain gaming platform allows players to derive tangible value from in-game achievements and activities by leveraging unique digital assets (NFTs) that can be bought, sold, and traded like physical assets. P2Earn is committed to building a sustainable blockchain gaming ecosystem while making Play-to-Earn gaming more accessible to a wider audience. For more information, visit

https://p2earncorporate.io

For further information: Eugene Valaitis, Director, (214)-864-5958; P2EARN INC., First Canadian Place, 100 King Street West, Suite 5600, Toronto, Ontario M5X1C9, Tel: 214-864-5958, https://p2earncorporate.io, https://discord.gg/p2earn, [email protected]