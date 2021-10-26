Supernatural Announces Supernatural Boxing: A Full Body Fitness Experience For Home And Beyond

Supernatural Boxing provides expertly coached workouts, from "Boxing Basics" to "Pros Only," inviting members to punch, block, shuffle and slip to the beat of their favorite music in captivating environments, all while seamlessly, digitally tracking their fitness without ever leaving home.

The Supernatural Catalog of Offerings Now Includes a Familiar Favorite: Boxing.

Supernatural is the comprehensive VR fitness and wellness solution for leading an integrated, healthier lifestyle; from core to cardio, stretching to meditation, there's a mode of expression to address and achieve a full range of fitness goals. The addition of Supernatural Boxing invites members to "go the distance" offering new goals and challenges for mind and body and an entirely fresh perspective on fitness.

"Supernatural Boxing is an incredible workout that recruits new muscle groups and focuses the mind," said co-founder and CEO Chris Milk. "It continues our quest at Supernatural to find new ways to reimagine exercise as something to look forward to, and change as many lives as possible in the process."

Supernatural Boxing will be led by Supernatural's dynamic roster of expert coaches and overseen by Head of Fitness and Muay Thai athlete, Coach Leanne Pedante.

"Practicing boxing and kickboxing for the past decade has changed my life, filling me with a confidence and strength I never had before," states Pedante. "Now, Supernatural Boxing is offering that in an unbeatable VR format, eliminating the intimidation factor of attending a class or striking out at the gym, and instead empowering athletes in yet another modality."

All Supernatural Boxing workouts include the following:

Box to the beat of music you know and love : Supernatural features the VR fitness industry's most expansive selection of major-label music with more than 1000 hit Songs from the world's biggest artists, spanning all genres. New songs and playlists are programmed weekly.

: Supernatural features the VR fitness industry's most expansive selection of major-label music with more than 1000 hit Songs from the world's biggest artists, spanning all genres. New songs and playlists are programmed weekly. Expert coaching : Supernatural Boxing creates an intimate, one on one, trainer-athlete dynamic unmatched by any other at-home digital fitness product. Coaches' cues are personal, timely, and come from familiar faces that members can count on for guidance.

: Supernatural Boxing creates an intimate, one on one, trainer-athlete dynamic unmatched by any other at-home digital fitness product. Coaches' cues are personal, timely, and come from familiar faces that members can count on for guidance. Three inclusive yet challenging levels of intensity— Low, Medium and High Intensity workouts accommodate beginner to advanced members. Regardless of your background or skill level, there's an effective workout for everyone.

Low, Medium and High Intensity workouts accommodate beginner to advanced members. Regardless of your background or skill level, Dedicated Training and "Boxing Basics" : Learn to throw your jab, cross, hook, uppercut and block, blasting targets and dodging obstacles, all the while activating your lower body and core muscles.

: Learn to throw your jab, cross, hook, uppercut and block, blasting targets and dodging obstacles, all the while activating your lower body and core muscles. Three new Supernatural Boxing workouts each week , with eight at launch. New Supernatural Flow workouts will continue to be released daily, along with weekly meditations and regular stretch sessions.

, with eight at launch. New Supernatural Flow workouts will continue to be released daily, along with weekly meditations and regular stretch sessions. Personalized metrics: Track your workout history, set and shatter goals, follow and compete with friends with the Supernatural Companion App for your smartphone.

Track your workout history, set and shatter goals, follow and compete with friends with the Supernatural Companion App for your smartphone. Intelligent Calibration: Supernatural Boxing workouts are uniquely calibrated to each individual member mapping and tracking athletes' movement patterns and subsequently adjusting the program to their unique range of motion based on arm span and preferred squat depth.

Supernatural Boxing workouts are uniquely calibrated to each individual member mapping and tracking athletes' movement patterns and subsequently adjusting the program to their unique range of motion based on arm span and preferred squat depth. The ability to pair Supernatural with a wide range of fitness-tracking devices, allowing you to measure and visualize your expanding work capacity through detailed heart rate data and more.

Supernatural Boxing Harnesses the Power of Virtual Reality Offering Next-Level Programming and Re-Envisioning the Landscape of Connected Fitness

Supernatural's command of bleeding-edge technology, compounded with its cohort of expert coaches, continues to provide members with breathtaking experiences that change and challenge what we know about exercise. Supernatural Boxing instantaneously transports members to the world's most beautiful locations and then transmits music-sycnhed haptic feedback to its athletes in real time, for a transformative, fully immersive fitness routine that's completely engaging and a joy to stick to:

360 movement in the form of slips, hooks, jab-crosses and more, will train agility and balance, strengthening and protecting the body in every plane of motion—sagittal, frontal and transverse.

in the form of slips, hooks, jab-crosses and more, will train agility and balance, strengthening and protecting the body in every plane of motion—sagittal, frontal and transverse. Supernatural Boxing offers dozens of spectacular, photoreal destinations . Captured on-location and rendered in 360 volumetric 3D, members will find themselves boxing at the Rongbuk Glacier, Mt. Everest, Chichen Itza , Snæfellsjökull Volcano, Iceland , Meroe Pyramids and more.

. Captured on-location and rendered in 360 volumetric 3D, members will find themselves boxing at the Rongbuk Everest, , Snæfellsjökull Volcano, , Meroe Pyramids and more. Supernatural features specialty destinations like Mars and the moon, including real footage and ambient sound from Mars and images captured from the moon landing in 1969.

Supernatural Boxing is now available via the Supernatural app in the Oculus Store. Each Supernatural membership includes access to the full and ever-expanding catalog of integrated fitness offerings plus a curated selection of Supernatural Programs and Collections designed to help members meet individual fitness goals with results that benefit both body and mind. Sign up for a free trial followed by $18.99/month or $179.99/year. Membership automatically begins and renews monthly after the free trial ends. Cancel at any time. For details visit www.getsupernatural.com

Supernatural launched in April of 2020 as the world's first subscription-based, full-body fitness service for virtual reality. Designed for Oculus Quest and paired with your smartphone, Supernatural provides users with expertly coached daily workouts, detailed fitness tracking, an expansive catalog of music and a chance to exercise in the world's most beautiful locations without ever leaving home.

