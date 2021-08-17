Superior Gold Intersects 42.2 G/t Over 5.6 Metres and 17.7 G/t Over 6.4 Metres as it Opens 1.6km Long Western Mining front at Plutonic

Results are provided for 52 underground exploration drill holes for a total of 8,451 metres of drilling. Drilling was focused on extending and infilling the Western Mining Front which remains open along strike and both up and down dip as it is yet to be fully drill tested.

HIGHLIGHTS

Drill hole UDD24141 intersected 42.2 g/t gold over 5.6 metres in the Caspian zone

in the zone Drill hole UDD24376 intersected 17.7 g/t gold over 6.4 metres in the Baltic Extension zone

in the Baltic Extension zone The new Western Mining Front now extends an estimated 1,600 metres by 60 metres outside of the current Mineral Resource envelope

The new Western Mining Front is directly adjacent to existing underground infrastructure, thus requiring minimal capital to develop the area

Today's drill results continue to support the Company's strategy of opening new high-grade mining fronts at the Western Mining Front at Plutonic underground

The location of this drilling is shown in Figures 1-4 below. The key intersections are shown in Table 1 and Table 2 below and all intersections are provided in Table 3. Reported intersections are over a minimum downhole length of 0.30 metres (0.20 metres true width).

Chris Jordaan, President and CEO of Superior Gold stated: "We are delighted to announce today's drill results, clearly extending the new high-grade Western Mining Front. Today's drill results extends the western edge of the Plutonic deposit a further approximately 60 metres along the entire Western Mining Front currently estimated to be 1.6 kilometre long from surface to Baltic West. They also support our view that this new northwest high-grade trend, known as the Guppy Trend, continues through an area not previously drilled, opening a much larger target area than previously considered.

Results to date support our view that the Western Mining Front has excellent potential to be an important new gold production zone at Plutonic. In addition, today's results are not included in our current Mineral Resource estimate.

The expansion into new mining fronts is a key component of our current strategy to extend Plutonic's mine life and increase production by further improving our mining grades and efficiencies. Our ongoing drill program, utilizing our dedicated exploration drill rig, will continue to infill the Western Mining Front with the aim of including parts of this area in the 2022 mine plan."



EXTENSION OF THE WESTERN MINING FRONT

Superior Gold's mine exploration program is designed to open new mining fronts by targeting extensions of high-grade mineralization that are close to existing infrastructure but outside of the current Mineral Resources. Numerous significant historical high-grade intercepts, both throughout and peripheral to the large mineralized Plutonic system, have yet to be followed up. The immediate focus is on expanding two key areas to open new mining fronts, these being: 1) The Western Mining Front (along the Caspian, Indian and Baltic zones); and 2) The Baltic Gap as shown in Figure 4.

The Western Mining Front extends approximately 1.6 kilometre along the western edge of the Caspian, Indian and Baltic zones of the Plutonic underground mine and remains open, with several historic high-grade intercepts confirming mineralization continuity outside of Mineral Resources, as shown in Figure 4.

Drilling in 2020 identified significant high-grade mineralization in the northwest of the Indian zone, including 56.3 g/t gold over 15.1 metres (hole UDD22011) (refer to the News Release dated June 17, 2020). Drilling in the first quarter of 2021 identified the northwest extension of these high-grade bands of mineralization, 350 metres down dip in the Baltic zone, including 13.7 g/t gold over 8.8 metres (hole UDD23656) (refer to the News Release dated March 1, 2021).

Today's Western Mining Front drill results extend from the Caspian zone, down through the Indian and Baltic zones to the Baltic Extension zone – covering up to a 1.6 kilometre long northwest extension of the Western Mining Front. Results are clustered in three general areas 1) Caspian zone, 2) Baltic West zone and 3) Baltic Extension zone as shown in Figures 1 and 2.

The Caspian zone results include 42.2 g/t gold over 5.6 metres (hole UDD24141), extending the Caspian zone along the northwest Guppy Trend, which is now thought to extend the entire 1.6 kilometre length of the Western Mining Front.

The Baltic West zone also includes results along the Guppy Trend, located between the Indian zone and Baltic zone results (noted above), approximately 50 metres up dip from the March 2021 Baltic zone results and 170 metres west of the current Mineral Resource envelope. Consistent grade bearing intersections, including 140.4 g/t gold over 1.4 metres (grade control hole UDD23993) and 10.1 g/t gold over 4.0 metres (hole UDD24191), further demonstrate continuity of the typical Plutonic mineralization system, being a high-grade stacked lode system.

The Baltic Extension zone results include 17.7 g/t gold over 6.4 metres (hole UDD24376) and 6.4 g/t gold over 5.9 metres (hole UDD 24379), up to 100 metres northwest of the existing Mineral Resource envelope. These results support continuity with historical high-grade step out intercepts, such as 6.7 g/t gold over 6.8 metres (hole PEDD0221), which demonstrates a 620 metre strike of high-grade mineralization, including today's results.

Today's results also support the hypothesis that the highest grades at Plutonic are controlled by the northwest trending faults. These results are also adjacent and in close proximity to existing infrastructure which translates to minimal capital expenditures required to infill drill and develop the area.

Figure 1: Mineralized Zones at Plutonic Underground with Drill Hole Locations (Plan View)

Figure 2: Western Mining Front Extension Third Quarter 2021 Drill Hole Locations (Plan View)

Figure 3: Western Mining Front Significant Intercept Location (Cross Section – Looking South)

Figure 4: Plutonic Historical Significant Intercepts and Targeted New Mining Fronts (Plan View)

Table 1: Highlights of Expansion Drill Results from Western Mining Front

Drill Hole # Easting (Mine Grid) Northing (Mine Grid) Drill hole collar RL (Mine Grid) Dip (degrees) Azimuth (degrees, Mine Grid) End of hole depth (m) Downhole From (m) Downhole To (m) Downhole Intersection (m) Au (gpt) uncut Est True Thickness











UDD24186 3608 11695 914 -18 259 141 54.0 58.7 4.7 3.1 3.3



UDD24187 3608 11696 914 -23 275 125 55.2 71.0 15.8 2.6 11.1



UDD24191 3607 11697 914 -23 290 210 67.2 71.2 4.0 10.1 2.8

















60.1 63.3 3.2 3.0 2.2



UDD24221 4566 11317 1225 15 298 80 54.4 57.8 3.4 6.9 2.4



UDD24246 3607 11697 916 25 294 183 155.6 157.6 2.0 5.0 1.4



UDD24263 3571 11961 900 -31 214 246 175.8 176.8 1.0 8.7 0.7



UDD24374 3573 11959 900 -25 206 186 162.2 165.4 3.2 2.9 2.2



UDD24376 3573 11959 899 -30 204 205 159.3 165.7 6.4 17.7 4.5



UDD24377 3573 11959 900 -21 203 180 133.4 134.4 1.0 30.4 0.7

















171.8 172.8 1.0 12.3 0.7



UDD24378 3584 11947 899 -36 205 201 177.3 178.1 0.8 25.3 0.6

















191.0 193.0 2.0 6.3 1.4

















185.0 186.0 1.0 12.0 0.7

















106.0 106.5 0.5 17.3 0.4



UDD24379 3584 11947 900 -29 205 209 161.0 166.8 5.8 7.0 4.1

















153.1 159.0 5.9 6.4 4.1



UDD24380 3584 11947 900 -17 205 211 165.0 166.1 1.1 8.2 0.8



UDD24382 3593 11938 899 -32 201 207 189.0 193.0 4.0 5.0 2.8



UDD24383 3593 11938 899 -39 200 204 175.5 178.2 2.7 10.4 1.9



UDD24386 3600 11933 899 -31 194 198 183.0 189.3 6.3 2.6 4.4



UDD24387 3627 11906 898 -31 200 123 89.5 90.5 1.0 34.7 0.7



UDD24387A 3627 11906 898 -32 203 192 171.0 175.1 4.1 17.5 2.9

















143.9 145.7 1.8 4.5 1.3



UDD24388A 3627 11906 898 -39 202 178 140.1 143.2 3.1 3.7 2.2





Note: Mine grid co-ordinates shown.

Table 2: Highlights of Infill Drill Results from Western Mining Front

Drill Hole # Easting (Mine Grid) Northing (Mine Grid) Drill hole collar RL (Mine Grid) Dip (degrees) Azimuth (degrees, Mine Grid) End of hole depth (m) Down hole From (m) Down hole To (m) Downhole Intersection (m) Au (gpt) uncut Est True Thickness











UDD23870 4734 10726 1350 1 329 153 117.7 121.3 3.6 9.9 2.5



UDD24130 3683 11670 998 -13 328 108 61.7 62.6 0.9 23.2 0.6



UDD24139 4043 11157 1158 9 232 84 19.1 20.9 1.8 11.8 1.3



UDD24141 4042 11157 1158 12 243 102 20.0 25.6 5.6 42.2 3.9



UDD24200 4628 10733 1362 -7 359 138 111.3 117.1 5.8 6.6 4.1



UDD24201 4628 10733 1362 -7 14 165 114.4 120.7 6.3 7.4 4.4



UDD24202 4627 10732 1362 -5 9 141 67.2 70.5 3.3 7.0 2.3



UDD24203 4752 10947 1343 -1 221 141 115.1 119.3 4.2 9.7 2.9



UDD24207 4752 10947 1343 2 215 174 139.4 144.2 4.8 10.5 3.4

















130.1 133.6 3.5 7.2 2.5



UDD24208 4752 10947 1343 2 220 165 134.5 135.9 1.4 14.9 1.0



UDD24209 4752 10947 1343 -1 225 168 117.0 119.2 2.2 13.4 1.5



UDD24298 4289 11901 938 12 174 62 50.1 52.3 2.2 31.9 1.5

















25.5 27.2 1.7 13.2 1.2



UDD24362 4655 11015 1280 -63 162 66 36.4 40.5 4.1 6.2 2.9



UDD24363 4656 11015 1280 -51 139 84 66.8 71.1 4.3 5.2 3.0



UDD24365 4651 11017 1280 -85 223 77 48.7 55.9 7.2 5.3 5.0



UDD24367 4655 11015 1280 -67 137 84 62.5 72.5 10.0 6.9 7.0



UDD24368 4656 11015 1280 -59 148 81 60.2 68.2 8.0 3.9 5.6



UDD24480 4455 11171 1249 -16 243 24 3.8 6.2 2.4 11.2 1.7



UDD24545 3858 11708 910 -13 196 102 92.6 96.6 4.0 9.4 2.8



UDD23957 3680 11624 938 4 250 51 10.7 14.4 3.7 14.4 2.6



UDD23964 3702 11618 941 77 212 21 2.1 3.9 1.8 11.5 1.3



UDD23965 3702 11619 941 68 225 15 0.6 1.0 0.4 463.3 0.3



UDD23975 3682 11624 936 -70 243 72 0.4 1.5 1.1 24.7 0.8



UDD23979 3694 11622 941 85 7 15 0.0 0.3 0.3 146.6 0.2



UDD23993 3681 11665 998 -51 218 110 79.3 80.7 1.4 140.4 1.0



UDD23994 3681 11666 998 -51 227 96 82.2 82.5 0.3 100.5 0.2



UDD23997 3681 11666 998 -56 232 90 80.4 81.5 1.1 58.1 0.8





Note: Mine grid co-ordinates shown.

Table 3: Complete Expansion Drill Results from Western Mining Front

Drill Hole # Easting (Mine Grid) Northing (Mine Grid) Drill hole collar RL (Mine Grid) Dip (degrees) Azimuth (degrees, Mine Grid) End of hole depth (m) Down hole From (m) Down hole To (m) Down hole Intersection (m) Au (gpt) uncut Est True Thickness











UDD24336 4075 11935 860 4 290 74 57.7 58.7 1.0 17.5 0.7

















69.0 70.0 1.0 3.4 0.7



UDD24337 4067 11929 858 -6 290 90 58.7 60.7 2.0 2.1 1.4

















86.0 87.0 1.0 6.1 0.7



UDD24338 4050 11917 855 -5 292 60 35.6 36.6 1.0 2.5 0.7

















38.9 39.9 1.0 1.0 0.7

















42.1 46.7 4.6 1.7 3.2

















55.9 56.9 1.0 1.3 0.7

















57.9 58.8 0.9 1.7 0.6



UDD24339 4016 11895 850 -13 324 183 37.1 38.1 1.0 1.1 0.7

















44.1 45.1 1.0 7.2 0.7

















72.4 72.8 0.4 2.3 0.3

















102.1 106.3 4.2 1.1 2.9

















128.0 128.9 0.9 1.5 0.6

















154.0 154.7 0.7 5.7 0.5



UDD24340 3997 11882 846 -18 323 195 16.3 17.3 1.0 5.1 0.7

















23.6 24.5 0.9 1.6 0.6

















44.0 45.0 1.0 1.4 0.7

















55.1 58.1 3.0 1.1 2.1

















94.4 96.2 1.8 23.0 1.3

















160.0 160.6 0.6 1.6 0.4

















163.5 164.5 1.0 1.9 0.7

















189.1 189.6 0.5 1.6 0.4



UDD24341 3969 11862 841 -12 318 90 30.0 33.0 3.0 2.3 2.1

















42.8 43.8 1.0 12.4 0.7

















45.8 47.8 2.0 1.4 1.4

















82.0 85.0 3.0 1.2 2.1



UDD24342 3979 11869 843 -19 322 114 22.6 36.0 13.4 14.8 9.4

















39.0 40.0 1.0 1.1 0.7

















60.6 64.0 3.4 1.1 2.4

















66.0 67.0 1.0 2.2 0.7

















69.0 70.1 1.1 2.5 0.8



UDD24343 3897 11806 833 60 282 41 10.1 11.1 1.0 1.7 0.7



UDD24351 3847 11867 832 -24 2 186 1.7 3.7 2.0 1.6 1.4

















12.4 13.2 0.9 2.2 0.6

















142.3 143.2 0.9 1.0 0.6

















161.2 162.2 1.0 5.4 0.7

















170.7 171.2 0.5 1.5 0.4

















175.9 176.9 1.0 60.0 0.7



UDD24352 3834 11869 832 -34 3 177 153.2 154.2 1.0 1.2 0.7

















161.2 162.2 1.0 2.4 0.7

















165.0 165.3 0.3 1.7 0.2



UDD24353 3866 11865 832 -24 6 168 9.9 10.9 1.0 1.2 0.7

















21.0 22.0 1.0 1.2 0.7

















88.0 89.0 1.0 3.4 0.7

















93.4 97.6 4.3 2.3 3.0

















102.0 108.5 6.5 2.8 4.5

















117.3 119.9 2.6 1.6 1.8

















129.3 130.9 1.6 2.1 1.1

















148.8 152.0 3.3 3.2 2.3



UDD24354 3858 11866 832 -34 5 174 11.5 16.4 4.9 1.9 3.4

















140.3 141.1 0.8 2.6 0.6

















143.5 146.3 2.8 2.1 2.0

















148.7 155.2 6.5 4.1 4.6



UDD24355 3847 11867 831 -44 2 171 64.1 64.6 0.5 14.5 0.3

















92.5 93.5 1.0 3.4 0.7

















113.0 114.0 1.0 3.7 0.7

















118.2 119.2 1.0 2.7 0.7

















139.7 140.7 1.0 2.0 0.7

















162.7 165.1 2.4 1.6 1.7



UDD24356 3850 11867 832 -42 22 93 14.3 18.8 4.5 1.6 3.1

















53.5 54.2 0.7 4.9 0.5



UDD24357 3842 11868 831 -60 23 63 6.0 9.0 3.0 1.9 2.1

















14.0 16.7 2.7 9.0 1.9

















20.3 21.0 0.7 3.4 0.5

















23.0 26.0 3.0 1.7 2.1

















27.7 30.7 3.0 1.4 2.1

















34.1 35.1 1.0 1.3 0.7

















48.3 50.0 1.7 6.3 1.2

















54.0 55.0 1.0 9.2 0.7



UDD24358 3816 11868 832 -60 16 147 78.6 79.2 0.6 3.2 0.4

















85.0 86.0 1.0 1.7 0.7

















89.5 90.4 0.9 2.0 0.6

















94.4 95.4 1.0 2.3 0.7

















109.3 111.4 2.1 2.2 1.5



UDD24359 3861 11861 833 39 172 60 8.7 9.0 0.4 1.5 0.2

















11.1 17.0 6.0 2.3 4.2

















23.0 25.0 2.0 1.9 1.4

















30.0 31.0 1.0 1.1 0.7

















36.0 36.6 0.6 6.6 0.4

















41.8 42.6 0.8 5.8 0.5

















44.6 44.9 0.4 1.6 0.3

















47.8 49.6 1.8 1.3 1.2

















57.7 59.7 2.1 1.8 1.4



UDD24360 3807 11862 834 18 198 57 28.3 29.3 1.0 1.6 0.7

















41.2 43.0 1.8 1.3 1.3

















47.5 48.4 0.9 3.6 0.6

















53.0 55.6 2.6 3.8 1.8



UDD24263 3571 11961 900 -31 214 246 175.8 176.8 1.0 8.7 0.7



UDD24373 3573 11959 899 -30 210 186 165.7 166.7 1.0 1.2 0.7

















168.7 170.7 2.0 2.4 1.4



UDD24374 3573 11959 900 -25 206 186 162.2 165.4 3.2 2.9 2.2

















168.4 169.4 1.0 1.6 0.7



UDD24376 3573 11959 899 -30 204 205 159.3 165.7 6.4 17.7 4.5



UDD24377 3573 11959 900 -21 203 180 133.4 134.4 1.0 30.4 0.7

















153.9 154.9 1.0 1.0 0.7

















156.9 157.9 1.0 1.1 0.7

















163.6 164.6 1.0 4.8 0.7

















171.8 172.8 1.0 12.3 0.7



UDD24378 3584 11947 899 -36 205 201 106.0 106.5 0.5 17.3 0.4

















151.6 152.6 1.0 5.8 0.7

















164.4 166.0 1.7 1.3 1.2

















177.3 178.1 0.8 25.3 0.6

















185.0 186.0 1.0 12.0 0.7

















191.0 193.0 2.0 6.3 1.4



UDD24379 3584 11947 900 -29 205 209 145.1 147.1 2.0 2.3 1.4

















153.1 159.0 5.9 6.4 4.1

















161.0 166.8 5.8 7.0 4.1



UDD24380 3584 11947 900 -17 205 211 146.3 146.8 0.5 1.2 0.4

















152.8 156.0 3.2 2.1 2.3

















165.0 166.1 1.1 8.2 0.8



UDD24381 3584 11947 900 -20 200 180 123.1 124.1 1.0 1.4 0.7

















127.0 128.0 1.0 1.4 0.7

















172.0 173.0 1.0 1.6 0.7



UDD24382 3593 11938 899 -32 201 207 175.0 176.0 1.0 2.1 0.7

















182.0 184.0 2.0 2.2 1.4

















189.0 193.0 4.0 5.0 2.8



UDD24383 3593 11938 899 -39 200 204 135.2 135.7 0.5 3.3 0.4

















144.8 145.4 0.6 1.2 0.4

















175.5 178.2 2.7 10.4 1.9

















187.6 188.6 1.0 2.5 0.7

















195.0 195.5 0.5 1.3 0.4



UDD24384 3593 11938 899 -31 196 207 185.6 190.5 4.9 7.4 7.9



UDD24385 3600 11933 901 -4 196 207 130.1 132.1 2.0 2.4 1.4

















189.4 190.4 1.0 1.1 0.7



UDD24386 3600 11933 899 -31 194 198 183.0 189.3 6.3 2.6 4.4



UDD24387 3627 11906 898 -31 200 123 89.5 90.5 1.0 34.7 0.7

















92.4 93.0 0.6 1.4 0.4

















96.0 97.0 1.0 3.9 0.7

















100.0 101.0 1.0 4.5 0.7

















121.5 122.1 0.6 1.7 0.4



UDD24387A 3627 11906 898 -32 203 192 121.7 122.2 0.6 1.6 0.4

















136.2 137.2 1.0 1.2 0.7

















143.9 145.7 1.8 4.5 1.3

















150.7 154.4 3.7 1.4 2.6

















168.3 169.3 1.0 3.1 0.7

















171.0 175.1 4.1 17.5 2.9



UDD24388A 3627 11906 898 -39 202 178 118.5 120.0 1.5 1.4 1.1

















140.1 143.2 3.1 3.7 2.2

















152.8 153.1 0.4 3.9 0.2



UDD24185 3608 11695 914 -6 257 327 63.8 64.6 0.8 6.8 0.6

















72.8 74.1 1.3 3.0 0.9

















164.2 165.2 1.0 3.0 0.7



UDD24186 3608 11695 914 -18 259 141 1.0 1.5 0.5 1.2 0.4

















54.0 58.7 4.7 3.1 3.3

















61.7 63.4 1.8 1.1 1.2

















74.9 75.6 0.7 4.5 0.5

















132.4 132.9 0.5 1.6 0.4



UDD24187 3608 11696 914 -23 275 125 55.2 71.0 15.8 2.6 11.1



UDD24188 3607 11696 914 -36 286 141 47.8 48.6 0.8 2.1 0.6



UDD24189 3607 11696 914 -25 284 145 49.6 50.6 1.0 2.2 0.7

















55.6 57.3 1.7 1.3 1.2

















59.5 60.5 1.0 2.5 0.7



UDD24190 3608 11696 914 -15 278 162 18.1 19.1 1.0 6.1 0.7

















71.8 72.3 0.5 1.1 0.4

















76.4 77.1 0.8 2.0 0.5



UDD24191 3607 11697 914 -23 290 210 7.9 8.5 0.6 1.7 0.4

















60.1 63.3 3.2 3.0 2.2

















67.2 71.2 4.0 10.1 2.8

















76.5 77.5 1.0 1.1 0.7

















195.8 196.1 0.3 1.9 0.2



UDD24245 3610 11698 915 12 314 146 70.1 71.1 1.0 1.4 0.7

















94.9 95.5 0.6 3.3 0.4

















121.9 122.3 0.4 1.2 0.3

















124.3 126.3 2.0 2.8 1.4

















130.5 131.5 1.0 1.1 0.7



UDD24246 3607 11697 916 25 294 183 144.1 144.6 0.6 2.7 0.4

















155.6 157.6 2.0 5.0 1.4



UDD24248 3607 11697 915 8 293 201 57.9 58.6 0.7 1.0 0.5

















165.2 166.2 1.0 1.8 0.7

















171.7 172.7 1.0 1.3 0.7

















189.3 190.3 1.0 1.7 0.7



UDD24249 3607 11697 914 -6 295 225 24.7 25.7 1.0 3.9 0.7

















53.6 54.5 0.9 1.7 0.6

















57.5 58.0 0.5 1.8 0.4

















60.7 61.7 1.0 1.3 0.7

















151.9 152.4 0.5 2.6 0.3



UDD24212 4604 11332 1230 12 232 204 106.8 107.3 0.5 2.8 0.4

















121.4 122.4 1.0 2.9 0.7

















127.0 128.0 1.0 2.2 0.7



UDD24215 4519 11267 1215 6 190 150 11.0 12.0 1.0 5.2 0.7

















45.1 47.5 2.4 2.1 1.7



UDD24218 4566 11316 1227 40 285 150 40.5 41.1 0.6 11.1 0.4



UDD24221 4566 11317 1225 15 298 80 54.4 57.8 3.4 6.9 2.4



UDD23817A 3775 11632 1042 -48 156 188 115.3 115.6 0.3 4.3 0.2

















126.7 127.0 0.3 2.1 0.2

















140.9 141.2 0.3 1.1 0.2



UDD23819 3776 11632 1042 -26 156 210 146.1 146.8 0.8 1.9 0.5





Note: Mine grid co-ordinates shown.

Mineral Resource and Technical Report

The updated Mineral Resource estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment were completed under the supervision of Stephen Hyland, FAusIMM who is a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101 and is independent of the Company. Mr. Hyland is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM) and a member of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) and a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mr. Hyland is employed by Hyland Geological and Mining Consultants (HGMC) and has been engaged on the basis of professional association between client and independent consultant.

The technical report is entitled, "2020 Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimate for the Plutonic Gold Operations Including Main Open Cut Pit Area", is dated December 30, 2020, is effective December 31, 2019 and is available under Superior Gold's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.superior-gold.com.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Keith Boyle, P.Eng., Chief Operating Officer of the Company, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101).

Quality Control Protocols

Drilling is completed with NQ2 core diameter (50.7 mm) and samples are completed with combination of whole core and half core. Gold results were determined by ALS Minerals (Perth) and/or Plutonic laboratory using fire assay fusion. Standards, blanks and duplicates are included in approximately every 20 samples for Quality Assurance/Quality Control purposes by the Company as well as the laboratory.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold Operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold Operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine and central mill, numerous open pit projects including the Plutonic Main Pit push-back project, the Hermes open pit projects and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold Operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information" includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Forward-looking information includes information with respect to guidance as to projections, outlook, guidance, forecasts, estimates, and other statements regarding future or estimated financial and operational performance, gold production and sales, revenues and cash flows, and capital costs (sustaining and non-sustaining), including projected cash operating costs and all-in sustaining costs) as well as statements with respect to the mine-plan, exploration, drilling, operating and organizational matters and activities relating to the Plutonic Gold Operations and the Company generally, including its liquidity and capital requirements and financial results. Such Forward-looking information also includes information related to the Company's previously announced strategic review process, the potential outcome of such process and the intended maximization of shareholder value that the Company believes may result from such process. By identifying such information in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Annual Information Form of the Company for a discussion of other risks including outbreaks or threats of outbreaks of viruses, other infectious diseases or other similar health threats, such as the novel coronavirus outbreak, which could have a material adverse effect on the Company by causing operational and supply chain delays and disruptions, labour shortages, shutdowns, the inability to sell gold, capital markets volatility or other unknown but potentially significant impacts. The Company cannot accurately predict what effects these conditions will have on the Plutonic Gold Operations or the financial results of the Company, including uncertainties relating to travel restrictions to the Plutonic Gold Operations or otherwise and business closures that have been or may be imposed by governments. If an outbreak or threat of an outbreak of a virus or other infectious disease or other public health emergency occurs, it could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations.

The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information as no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, and if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange not its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

