Superior Gold Inc. to Present at Denver Gold Forum in Colorado

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGI) announced that management will be attending and presenting at the upcoming Denver Gold Forum in Denver, Colorado, as well as meeting with investors throughout the conference which will be held between September 15-18.

Chris Bradbrook, President & Chief Executive Officer of Superior Gold will be providing a company update at 9:00 am MT on Tuesday, September 17.

Webcasts for Denver Gold Forum 2019 are not live streamed. The presentation for Superior Gold will be available for on-demand viewing from Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 5:00pm ET and can be viewed at: http://www.denvergold.org/company-webcast/dgf19/305/

The presentation can also be found on the Company's website:

https://superior-gold.com/investors/presentations/2019/

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold Operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold Operations include the Plutonic Gold mine and central mill, the Hermes open pit gold project and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold Operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

SOURCE Superior Gold

For further information: Superior Gold Inc., Brian Szeto, Vice President, Communications and Strategy, investor@superior-gold.com, Tel: 647-925-1293