Superior Gold Inc. Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call
Jul 16, 2019, 06:00 ET
TORONTO, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGI) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2019 financial and operating results before market open on Wednesday August 14, 2019. Following the release, management will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00AM ET to discuss these results.
Conference Call and Webcast
Date:
Wednesday August 14, 2019 10:00AM ET
Toll-free North America:
(888) 231-8191
Local or International:
(647) 427-7450
Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2048204/B1DB2752007DEA9A99F61CA725495534
Conference Call Replay
Toll-free North America:
(855) 859-2056
Local or International:
(416) 849-0833
Passcode:
8888887
The conference call replay will be available from 1:00PM ET on August 14, 2019 until 23:59PM ET on August 28, 2019.
The presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.superior-gold.com.
About Superior Gold
Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the Plutonic Gold mine and central mill, the Hermes open pit gold project and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.
For further information: Superior Gold Inc., Brian Szeto, Vice President, Communications and Strategy, investor@superior-gold.com, Tel: 647-925-1293
