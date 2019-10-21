Superior Gold Inc. Provides Notice of Conference Call to Discuss Five Year Guidance for Plutonic Underground Gold Mine and Third Quarter Production Results

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) announced today that it will release a plan which outlines its five year guidance for the Company's 100%-owned Plutonic underground gold mine, located in Western Australia, together with the third quarter production results, before market open on Wednesday October 23, 2019. Following the release, management will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00AM ET to discuss the results.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Wednesday October 23, 2019 10:00AM ET Toll-free North America: (888) 231-8191 Local or International: (647) 427-7450 Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2111509/CD108E1F0C379140827766022F08B69A

Conference Call Replay

Toll-free North America: (855) 859-2056 Local or International: (416) 849-0833 Passcode: 9494838

The conference call replay will be available from 1:00PM ET on October 23, 2019 until 23:59PM ET on November 6, 2019.

The presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.superior-gold.com.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the Plutonic Gold mine and central mill, the Hermes open pit gold project and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

