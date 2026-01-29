Superior Fence & Rail Expands Into Canada, Launching Franchise Opportunities in Toronto and Across Ontario

Leading fence franchise enters its first international market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Superior Fence & Rail , North America's leading fence franchise and part of the Empower Brands family, announced today its expansion into Canada, marking the brand's first international market and opening franchise opportunities in the Greater Toronto Area and across Ontario.

The move comes as demand continues to rise for outdoor living and property improvement solutions throughout Canada. With a proven business model and rapid growth across the U.S. since it began franchising in 2017, Superior Fence & Rail is now seeking qualified owners to establish its presence in one of North America's most active residential and commercial construction markets.

"Entering the Canadian market is a significant step forward for Superior Fence & Rail and for our long-term growth as a brand," said Zach Peyton, Brand President and Founder of Superior Fence & Rail. "Toronto is a dynamic, high-demand market, and we see a tremendous opportunity to bring our experience, infrastructure and customer-first approach to business owners looking to build something meaningful and sustainable."

Superior Fence & Rail has grown to become the largest fencing company in the United States by combining strong purchasing power, comprehensive training and proprietary technology that supports sales and customer management. Franchise owners benefit from in-depth operational and business training, allowing individuals from a wide range of professional backgrounds to successfully own and operate a location without prior fencing experience.

"Superior Fence & Rail's expansion into Canada is a natural evolution in furthering the positive impact of what we've built in the U.S.," said R. Scott Sutton, Chief Development Officer of Empower Brands. "With the support of Empower Brands and our internal systems, we're eager to provide more franchise owners beyond domestic borders with the tools, training and purchasing power needed to compete in the booming fencing industry from day one."

The brand's Canadian expansion will initially focus on the Toronto area, with additional opportunities expected throughout Ontario as development continues.

Superior Fence & Rail encourages entrepreneurs and skilled trades professionals to explore franchise ownership opportunities. For more information on available territories, visit fencefranchise.superiorfenceandrail.com .

About Superior Fence & Rail

Superior Fence & Rail is North America's leading fence franchise and is part of the Empower Brands family of franchises. With more than 250 locations operating across over 45 states, the brand delivers first-class service and high-quality fencing solutions to residential and commercial customers. Superior Fence & Rail offers franchise opportunities across the United States and Canada, supporting owners through comprehensive training, proprietary systems and national purchasing power. Learn more about Superior Fence & Rail at superiorfenceandrail.com or fencefranchise.superiorfenceandrail.com .

