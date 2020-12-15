Sunwah International Announces 2020 AGM Voting Results

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Sunwah International Limited, (TSX: SWH) (the "Company"), a Hong Kong based investment firm, announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on December 15, 2020.

Shareholders holding 47,517,410 shares of the Company were represented at the AGM in person or by proxy, representing 51.02% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

In accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the Company reports the following voting results obtained at the Meeting:

1. The number of the Directors was approved to be set at six:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 47,516,410 100.00% 1,000 0.00%

2. The following Directors were elected:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Jonathan Koon Shum Choi 47,491,110 99.94% 26,300 0.06% Michael Koon Ming Choi 47,491,110 99.94% 26,300 0.06% Douglas C. Betts 47,491,110 99.94% 26,300 0.06% Robert A. Fung 47,516,410 100.00% 1,000 0.00% Lee G. Lam 47,491,110 99.94% 26,300 0.06% Elizabeth Law 47,516,410 100.00% 1,000 0.00%

3. Cheng & Cheng Limited was appointed as auditor of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors:

Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent 47,516,910 100.00% 500 0.00%

About Sunwah International Limited

Sunwah International Limited is an investment firm and a member of Sunwah Group, one of Hong Kong's most prominent multi-national conglomerates. The Company's current primary investment interest, Hong Kong based Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Limited, is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong under the stock code 00188. Sunwah Kingsway is licensed to provide a range of financial solutions in Hong Kong and abroad that include award-winning brokerage services and innovative corporate finance offerings.

Leveraging the expansive relationship network and strategic strengths of Sunwah Group, the Company is now also focused on the food and beverage industry following the acquisition of HFL Limited, which operates a premium Chinese seafood restaurant in Hong Kong.

