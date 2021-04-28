Suntory America Partners With Runway to Scout, Engage, and Invest In Startups at a Global Level

Suntory America partners with Runway Innovation Hub to scout, engage, and invest in startups at a global level. Tweet this

Gather industry trends for Suntory America's global strategic planning and decision making

Identify advanced technologies and startups in areas such as supply chain optimization, nutrition, and innovative functional food ingredients

Engage startups in meaningful partnerships

Support Suntory America's commitment to improve sustainability and personalized experiences

Strengthen Suntory America's presence in Silicon Valley

"Our goal is to implement the technology solutions sourced by Runway, create successful proofs of concepts, and integrate validated solutions in our business units so we can accelerate them at a global level," said Yoshio Kinoshita, General Manager, Strategy Business Planning at Suntory America.

About Suntory

Suntory Group is among the world's leading consumer products companies, with annual revenue of $19.5 billion. Suntory offers a uniquely diverse portfolio of beverage products enjoyed by millions around the world: from award-winning Japanese whiskies Yamazaki and Hibiki, iconic American spirits Jim Beam and Maker's Mark, and The Premium Malt's beer to non-alcoholic favorites Orangina, Lucozade, Ribena, TEA plus, BOSS coffee, Iyemon tea, and Suntory Tennensui water. Suntory also produces wellness products and operates a flower business.

Founded as a family-owned business in 1899 in Osaka, Japan, Suntory Group has grown into a multinational corporation, with operations throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania. The company is driven by Yatte Minahare - the spirit of bold ambition - and 37,745 employees worldwide draw upon a unique blend of Japanese artisanship and global tastes to explore new product categories and markets.

About Runway Innovation Hub

Runway is a Silicon Valley-based innovation company accelerating the success of global innovators and entrepreneurs. We provide result-focused innovation consulting services for corporations and coworking, mentorship and acceleration programs for startups.

Since 2013, Runway has accelerated the innovation efforts of 40+ global companies through customized startup scouting, engagement and investment recommendations, and innovation strategy services. Clients span 25+ industries and include some of the world's largest organizations like Fujitsu, Lenovo, IBM, Silicon Valley Bank, and Emirates Airlines.

SOURCE Runway Innovation Hub

For further information: Clemence Lepers, [email protected]