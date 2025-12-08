Sunstream Global Technologies Adopts Hexagon Design & Engineering's (D&E) MSC Nastran & MSC Apex to Strengthen Engineering Analysis Services

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sunstream Global Technologies, a leading product engineering services company, today announced the adoption of Hexagon Design and Engineering's industry-leading analysis tools, MSC NASTRAN and MSC APEX, to strengthen its simulation and engineering analysis offerings for customers worldwide.

MSC NASTRAN and MSC APEX will bolster Sunstream's offerings in Finite Element Analysis (FEA), structural simulation, thermal and vibration analysis, and complex multi-physics modelling. These tools will enable Sunstream to accelerate product development cycles, increase product reliability, and significantly reduce prototyping costs for its customers.

"As product design cycles shrink and complexity grows, our customers expect deeper engineering insights, faster analysis, and higher precision," said Unni Mecheeri, Director, Sunstream Global Technologies. "The adoption of MSC NASTRAN and MSC APEX reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class engineering analysis services backed by robust simulation technologies."

"We are happy to partner with Sunstream Global Technologies in the exceptional work they have been delivering for customers across the globe. MSC NASTRAN is widely recognised as a gold-standard structural solver, especially in industries where failure is not an option. MSC APEX, on the other hand, is designed to make FEA faster, more intuitive, and more engineer-friendly, especially for teams working under tight timelines. We look forward to supporting Sunstream Global Technologies in helping their customers meet their business objectives and scale greater heights," said Sridhar Dharmarajan (DS), Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence.

MSC Nastran is a multidisciplinary structural analysis solver that performs static, dynamic, and thermal analysis across the linear and nonlinear domains, complemented with automated structural optimisation and award-winning embedded fatigue analysis. MSC APEX is a CAE-specific direct modelling and meshing solution that includes fully integrated and generative structural analysis capabilities for engineers and analysts.

The integration of these technologies aligns with Sunstream's long-term AI-integrated engineering roadmap, ensuring customers benefit from simulation-driven insights at every stage of product development.

About Sunstream Global Technologies

Sunstream Global Technologies is a boutique product engineering services company specializing in electronics design, mechanical design, embedded software, test engineering, and compliance engineering. With deep domain expertise and global delivery capabilities, Sunstream supports customers in accelerating innovation, optimizing costs, and building high-performance products across industries.

About Hexagon Design and Engineering

Hexagon's D&E business is a leading provider of Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) software, with a focus on structural mechanics and virtual manufacturing, providing highly accurate, fast, non-linear solvers and easy integration to support customer workflows across a wide array of industries.

The D&E perimeter includes MSC (acquired in 2017) and subsequent acquisitions including AMendate (2019), Romax (2020), CADLM (2020) and CAEfatigue (2020). e increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

