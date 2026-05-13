Sunrise Technologies Announces New Office in Canada

The global Microsoft Dynamics 365 business applications partner is expanding its reach in North America

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Sunrise Technologies, a global Microsoft AI Business Solutions Partner, announced today that it is expanding into Canada with the establishment of a local presence to better serve Canadian organizations.

Demand for cloud-based ERP solutions Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central continues to grow across North America. The new Canadian office supports Sunrise Technologies' long-term international growth strategy and strengthens its ability to help organizations modernize operations with Microsoft business applications, AI, and industry expertise.

"Canada is an important market for Sunrise, and we're committed to being a meaningful long-term partner to Canadian organizations. Establishing a Canadian entity reflects that commitment and comes at a time of significant momentum in the use of AI coupled with world-class ERP, particularly Microsoft Dynamics 365. We want to support that work locally and for the long term," said Sajid Majeed, Chief Strategy Officer at Sunrise Technologies.

For more information on Sunrise and Microsoft Dynamics 365, please visit sunrise.co.

About Sunrise Technologies

Founded in 1994, Sunrise Technologies is a global provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and Copilot and AI services. With a focus on retail, manufacturing, distribution, and nonprofit industries, Sunrise Technologies delivers end-to-end business solutions that drive digital transformation and operational excellence.

SOURCE Sunrise Technologies, Inc.

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