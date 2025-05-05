Sunoco LP to Acquire Parkland Corporation in Transaction Valued at $9.1 Billion

DALLAS, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("Sunoco" or the "Partnership") and Parkland Corporation (TSX: PKI) ("Parkland") announced today that the parties have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Sunoco will acquire all outstanding shares of Parkland in a cash and equity transaction valued at approximately $9.1 billion, including assumed debt.

As part of the transaction, Sunoco intends to form a new publicly-traded Delaware limited liability company named SUNCorp, LLC ("SUNCorp"). SUNCorp will hold limited partnership units of Sunoco that are economically equivalent to Sunoco's publicly-traded common units on the basis of one Sunoco common unit for each outstanding SUNCorp unit. This new publicly-traded entity will be treated as a corporation for tax purposes. For a period of two years following closing of the transaction, Sunoco will ensure that SUNCorp unitholders will receive the same dividend equivalent as the distribution to Sunoco unitholders.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, Parkland shareholders will receive 0.295 SUNCorp units and C$19.80 for each Parkland share, implying a 25% premium based on the 7-day VWAP's of both Parkland and Sunoco as of May 2, 2025. Parkland shareholders can elect, in the alternative, to receive C$44.00 per Parkland share in cash or 0.536 SUNCorp units for each Parkland share, subject to proration to ensure that the aggregate consideration payable in connection with the transaction does not exceed C$19.80 in cash per Parkland share outstanding as of immediately before close and 0.295 SUNCorp units per Parkland share outstanding as of immediately before close.

Sunoco has secured a $2.65 billion 364-day bridge term loan for the proposed cash consideration.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second half of 2025 upon the satisfaction of closing conditions, including approval by Parkland's shareholders and customary regulatory and stock exchange listing approvals.

Strategic Rationale

Compelling Financial Benefits. Immediately accretive, with 10%+ accretion to distributable cash flow per Common Unit and $250 million in run-rate synergies by Year 3. Expect to return to 4x long-term leverage target within 12-18 months post-close.

Immediately accretive, with 10%+ accretion to distributable cash flow per Common Unit and in run-rate synergies by Year 3. Expect to return to 4x long-term leverage target within 12-18 months post-close. Strong Industrial Logic. Complementary assets enables advantaged fuel supply and further diversifies Sunoco's portfolio and geographic footprint.

Complementary assets enables advantaged fuel supply and further diversifies Sunoco's portfolio and geographic footprint. Accelerated Accretive Growth. Increases cash flow generation for reinvestment and distribution growth.

Benefits to Canada and Responsible Stewardship

Employment in Canada. Sunoco will maintain a Canadian headquarters in Calgary and significant employment levels in Canada .

Sunoco will maintain a Canadian headquarters in and significant employment levels in . Burnaby Refinery. Sunoco is committed to continuing to invest in Parkland's innovative refinery, which produces low-carbon fuels, while maintaining safe, healthy and growing operations for the long-term. The refinery will continue to operate and supply fuel within the Lower Mainland.

Sunoco is committed to continuing to invest in Parkland's innovative refinery, which produces low-carbon fuels, while maintaining safe, healthy and growing operations for the long-term. The refinery will continue to operate and supply fuel within the Lower Mainland. Transportation Energy Infrastructure Expansion. Sunoco will continue to support Parkland's plan to expand its Canadian transportation energy infrastructure.

Sunoco will continue to support Parkland's plan to expand its Canadian transportation energy infrastructure. Expanded Investment Opportunities. The combined company's expanded free cash flow will provide additional resources for reinvestment in Canada , the Caribbean , and the United States in support of both existing and new opportunities.

Additional details will be made available today in a presentation on the Investor Relations section of Sunoco's website at www.SunocoLP.com under Webcasts and Presentations and on the Investor section of Parkland's website at www.parkland.ca.

Conference Call Information

Sunoco LP management will hold a conference call on Monday, May 5 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (7:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time) to discuss the transaction. To participate, dial 877-407-6184 (toll free) or 201-389-0877 at least 10 minutes before the call and ask for the Sunoco LP conference call. The conference call will also be accessible live and for later replay via webcast in the Investor Relations section of Sunoco's website at www.SunocoLP.com under Webcasts and Presentations.

Advisors

Barclays and RBC Capital Markets served as the exclusive financial advisors to Sunoco. Barclays and RBC Capital Markets provided committed financing. Stikeman Elliott LLP, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, and Vinson & Elkins LLP acted as Sunoco's legal advisors.

Goldman Sachs Canada Inc. and BofA Securities served as financial advisors to Parkland. BMO Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to Parkland's Special Committee. Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP acted as Parkland's legal advisor. Torys LLP acted as legal advisor to Parkland's Special Committee.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a leading energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership operating in over 40 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Mexico. The Partnership's midstream operations include an extensive network of approximately 14,000 miles of pipeline and over 100 terminals. This critical infrastructure complements the Partnership's fuel distribution operations, which serve approximately 7,400 Sunoco and partner branded locations and additional independent dealers and commercial customers. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

About Parkland

Parkland is a leading international fuel distributor, marketer, and convenience retailer with safe and reliable operations in twenty-six countries across the Americas. Our retail network meets the fuel, and convenience needs of everyday consumers. Our commercial operations provide businesses with fuel to operate, complete projects and better serve their customers. In addition to meeting our customers' needs for essential fuels, Parkland provides a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact, including manufacturing and blending renewable fuels, ultra-fast EV charging, a variety of solutions for carbon credits and renewables, and solar power. With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean region, we have developed supply, distribution, and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance.

Our strategy is focused on two interconnected pillars: our Customer Advantage and our Supply Advantage. Through our Customer Advantage, we aim to be the first choice of our customers through our proprietary brands, differentiated offers, extensive network, competitive pricing, reliable service, and compelling loyalty program. Our Supply Advantage is based on achieving the lowest cost to serve among independent fuel marketers and distributors in the hard-to-serve markets in which we operate, through our well-positioned assets, significant scale, and deep supply and logistics capabilities. Our business is underpinned by our people and our values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are embedded across our organization.

Additional information about Parkland can be found under its corporate profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on its website at www.parkland.ca

