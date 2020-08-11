Sunniva Inc. Announces Closing Of The Sale Of Its Okanagan Falls Property For CA$6,800,000

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW/ -- Sunniva Inc. ("Sunniva", the "Company", "we", or "our") (CSE:SNN, OTCQB:SNNVF) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary 1167025 B.C. Ltd. has closed the previously reported sale of its OK Falls Property (the "Property") to an unrelated British Columbia investment company (the "Buyer") for gross proceeds of CA$6,800,000. Following discharge of the existing mortgage on the Property and other anticipated closing costs, including legal fees and a 3% commission payable to the agents for the Buyer, net cash proceeds at closing to Sunniva are expected to be approximately CA$3.2 million. Sunniva will retain ownership of 1167025 B.C. Ltd. and various equipment and assets currently on site.

"Finalizing the sale of the land in Okanagan Falls effectively completes the disposition of our Canadian assets and marks a milestone in our strategy to focus solely to the U.S. market and the development of our California assets," said Dr. Anthony Holler, CEO of Sunniva Inc.

"While the closing of the sale of the OK Falls site is good news, Sunniva continues to face significant liquidity issues and significant challenges in California with respect of the completion of the Cathedral City Glasshouse and the dispute of the lease of the Glasshouse whereby the owner and landlord is seeking to terminate the lease," continued Holler. "The lease on the Glasshouse is Sunniva's primary asset and we intend to vigorously defend our position through all available legal avenues. As part of this plan, Sunniva will preserve its available funds so that it can continue to actively seek a transaction or transactions to deal with its liquidity issues and to facilitate the completion of the Glasshouse and pursue its rights under the lease through the current arbitration case being heard through JAMS in California."

JAMS is the world's largest private alternative dispute resolution provider.

