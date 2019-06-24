Sunniva Adds Key Leadership Talent To U.S. Cultivation And Extraction Operations Team

Company Hires General Manager, Head Grower and Maintenance Manager for U.S. Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ -- Sunniva Inc. ("Sunniva", the "Company", "we", "our" or "us") (CSE:SNN) (OTCQB:SNNVF), a North American provider of cannabis products and services, announces additions to its California operations management team in Cathedral City in preparation for the commencement of cultivation operations at the Sunniva California Campus glasshouse. Eric Rosas has joined in the position of General Manager for the glasshouse and extraction facilities. Jose Calderon has been hired as the Head Grower for the glasshouse and James Boesiger will assume the position of Maintenance Manager of the glasshouse and extraction facilities.

"We are actively hiring key personnel to ensure that all our systems and operating procedures will be fully developed and tested in advance of the expected commencement of operations in late Q3 of this year so that the initial commissioning and startup of the facility will be done in the most efficient manner," stated Dr. Anthony Holler, Chief Executive Officer of Sunniva. "The glasshouse in Cathedral City is a key piece of the foundation for our future growth in California, and once completed will help propel Sunniva forward in California by adding cultivation to our existing manufacturing and distribution capabilities. The roles that Eric, Jose and James will fill are each key to the efficiency of the individual facilities and to the Sunniva strategy of vertical integration and we are very pleased to have each of them and their individual expertise join our team."

Mr. Rosas will provide leadership to Sunniva's manufacturing operations of the glasshouse and extraction facilities located in Cathedral City, CA. Eric comes to Sunniva with a combined 20 years of experience in the Aerospace and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industries with companies such as PPG Industries, Inc. and Nordisk Aviation Products AS. Eric led organizations through lean transformations and drove operational excellence programs optimizing productivity and reducing quality related incidents in facilities highly regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration. He successfully transitioned into the CPG industry heading operations/continuous improvement and supply chain roles applying the lean manufacturing and Six Sigma tools he acquired in the aerospace industry. Eric has developed teams that built the operational foundations and supply chains for companies such as the Marietta Corporation and GT's Living Foods (GT's Kombucha) additionally helping those companies earn SQF level III certifications in FDA regulated environments.

Mr. Calderon, has been hired as Sunniva's Head Grower and will oversee the day-to-day activities for the Cultivation Team in the glasshouse operations in Cathedral City, CA. Prior to joining Sunniva, Jose was Head Grower of Southern Flavor Farms, LP, a family of greenhouse vegetable growers in Georgia. Jose has over 20 years of greenhouse growing experience with some of the largest vegetable companies in the US, Canada and Mexico including NatureSweet Limited, Houweling's Group and Windset Farms, Inc. He is the former Director of Operations (Sept. 2016 to June 2018) for Amado Management LLC, a medical cannabis company operating a 200,000 square foot greenhouse and indoor cultivation facility in Arizona. His experience includes head grower positions in operations of different sizes including over 300 acres of a high technology glasshouse where he had a track record of reducing labour costs, fertilizer costs and pest management control by over 50%. He is also experienced with climate control systems across several applications including the Priva System control technology that will be utilized in our glasshouse. Jose has a Bachelor's degree in Horticulture Engineering from Universidad Estatal de Sonora and has successfully grown over 100 different strains of cannabis.

Mr. Boesiger joined Sunniva as Maintenance Manager with responsibility for the maintenance department and operational support of Sunniva's glasshouse and extraction facilities in Cathedral City, CA. James brings over 20 years of maintenance experience in various industries and comes to the team from Kerry Foods, Inc., a leader in the development of global food ingredients, where he was the maintenance manager for a facility in California that produced various brands including Kellogg's, Post, General Mills and Cliff. He has a strong drive towards maintenance excellence and reliability. Through development of strong computerized maintenance management systems and predictive maintenance processes, he will help ensure online targets and operational goals are met. James previously served five years in the US Navy.

