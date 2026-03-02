Sunkist Introduces Peel Talk, a New Content Series Celebrating the Power of Citrus to Bring People Together

The citrus brand launches a national storytelling platform that turns everyday moments into meaningful connection through the simple ritual of citrus peeling.

TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Sunkist is launching Peel Talk, a new content series designed to bring meaningful connection back into people's lives through a simple, citrus powered ritual. Rooted in food, conversation, and everyday relationships, Peel Talk positions Sunkist citrus as the original superfruit, fueling the body, boosting mood, and helping bring people together.



At the heart of the platform is a simple idea: small rituals can create meaningful connections. In each episode of Peel Talk, pairings of all kinds including couples, siblings, and roommates, sit down together to peel a Sunkist orange and talk. As they work through the peel, the pace slows; conversations open up, and candid moments unfold. The act of peeling becomes a natural catalyst for honest conversation, shared reflection, and genuine connection.

"Peel Talk reflects how people actually connect today through small rituals, shared food, and meaningful conversation," says Cassie Howard, Sr. Director of Category Management and Marketing at Sunkist Growers, Inc. "By reintroducing citrus as something fresh, functional, and emotionally resonant, we're reminding Canadians that even simple moments can have real impact."

As part of the initiative, Peel Talk also features approachable recipes designed for shared living households. Created with simplicity and versatility in mind, the recipes turn everyday cooking into a shared ritual, reinforcing Sunkist citrus as a premium ingredient easy to use in everyday life. Through culinary inspiration and storytelling, the platform highlights citrus's role in everyday wellbeing, from vitamin C and antioxidants to hydration, while showing how easily it fits into moments like breakfast, snacking, cooking, and gathering.

At a deeper level, Peel Talk mirrors the values at the core of Sunkist itself. Just as peeling citrus creates moments of connection at home, Sunkist's grower-owned cooperative is built on connection, linking multigenerational family farmers, communities, and consumers through shared ownership. In a food system where transparency and authenticity matter more than ever, the cooperative model creates built-in accountability, long-term stewardship, and trust in the brand people choose.

Episodes of Peel Talk, along with citrus-based recipes and a playful citrus personality quiz, will roll out throughout March. All content will be available at www.sunkist.com/peel-talk, inviting Canadians to discover their citrus personality and bring the Peel Talk ritual into their own everyday moments.

About Sunkist Growers

Sunkist Growers is a citrus marketing cooperative, founded in 1893, which is owned and operated by more than 1,000 growers made up of family farmers growing citrus in California and Arizona. For more information, visit www.sunkist.com.

