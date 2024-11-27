Sungrow's Brand Story Film Debuts Worldwide: Unveiling the Value of Technology and Embodying the Brand's Warmth

Sungrow held its first Global Brand Week from November 25 to 29 to boost innovation and brand awareness. The event linked global entities through a mix of online and offline activities, including brand story exhibitions, knowledge-sharing, and volunteer meetings. On November 25th, approximately 300 participants, including experts, analysts, customers, academics, and media representatives, assembled at Sungrow Tower. Additionally, nearly 100,000 viewers tuned into the live stream online to engage with discussions and presentations on the company's vision for a sustainable future.

Technological innovation is essential for clean energy development

As the global energy landscape transforms, new energy companies must concentrate on technological innovation and market trends, while integrating technology to strengthen their competitive position and contribute to long-term value creation. Clean energy technology advancement also emphasizes resource conservation, environmental protection, community involvement, and a human-centric approach.

Weichun Li, Vice President of Global Power Electronics and General Manager of Solar & Commercial Products Greater China at TÜV Rheinland Group, engaged in a conversation with PhD Yongheng Yang, ZJU100 Professor, and PhD Chao Hu, Simulation Business Head of Sungrow PV & ES Technology Platform's Grid Technology Center, beginning with the innovation and development trend of grid-forming technology. By sharing the application cases of the world's first offshore grid-forming energy storage project, leading the battery cell capacity standard, and installing solar with solar power, he elucidated the continuous value of clean energy in building a bridge between the green ecosystem and a better life. With the accelerated integration and development of solar, storage, and EV charging, the new energy infrastructure is constantly improving. "The essence of Sungrow EV charging business is to bridge the clean power network and the green transportation network and realize the efficient flow of energy," said PhD Tianyang Jiang, Vice President of Sungrow EV Charging Division, who exchanged views on the industry's first isolated air-cooling technology and improving user experience.

Green design is increasingly gaining in significance

"Adhering to long-term innovation is crucial for achieving sustainable development. Sungrow emphasizes eco-friendliness across the entire product lifecycle, focusing on green design principles throughout product design, production operations, logistics and transportation, and product recycling." Rui Wang, Director of the National Industrial Design Center at Sungrow, stated during the event, comparing design to a bridge that connects technological innovation with consumer demand.

Bridge to the ultimate energy

Following the global spotlight on solar and energy storage, hydrogen energy has emerged as another focal point for Sungrow. Longlin Sun, General Manager of Sungrow Hydrogen Product R&D Center, provided insights into the technical innovations of flexible green hydrogen production, highlighting its eco-friendliness, flexibility, and safety. He said that the pivotal role that green hydrogen energy is poised to play as the ultimate energy solution within the emerging new energy system, as well as its comprehensive application solutions across various scenarios.

Converting natural resources into clean energy requires technological expertise, local solutions, and an understanding of customer needs. Sungrow, focused on renewable energy, has supplied over 170 countries with high-quality products and services, shipping over 605GW of power electronic converters globally by June 2024. The company integrates sustainable development into its strategy, aiming to innovate in R&D, tackle climate change, empower communities, and create sustainable value.

