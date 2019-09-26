Sungrow Introduces Latest PV & Energy Storage Portfolio at Solar Power International

The world's most powerful 1500 Vdc string inverter, the SG250HX-US, drew a large audience at the show. Equipped with 12 MPPTs and compatible with bifacial modules, the compact inverter is customized for applications in complex terrain.

Another flagship 1500 Vdc solution optimized for large-scale utility plants on display was the turnkey station SG3150U-MV, which enables easier transportation and installation and a high DC/AC ratio of 1.5.

SG33CX-US, SG55CX-US: Industry-leading Commercial Solutions

The latest string inverters, such as SG33CX-US and SG55CX-US, focusing on commercial & industrial segments were on display as well. These multi-MPPT portfolios tailored to North American market, enables flexible vertical and horizontal installation and can endure difficult conditions. With built-in PID recovery function, the solutions maintain unprecedented yields for solar plants. The solutions ensure smart O&M through an online monitoring system as well.

ST556kWh-250UD: Stand-out Energy Storage System Solutions

Sungrow also unveiled comprehensive energy storage systems at the show, with the new solution ST556kWh-250UD being a main highlight. Supplied by the joint venture of Sungrow and Samsung SDI, this all-in-one solution is tailored to C&I projects with compact design, small footprint and optimized thermal performance, guaranteeing minimized system operation overhead and warranty claim hassles in response to the high demand of peak shaving, frequency regulation and demand charge management. Given the cutting-edge technology, over 300 MWh of Sungrow energy storage system solutions were deployed in the Americas by June 2019.

Over 3 GW: Excellent Performance Across the Americas

As one of the key players in this established vibrant solar hub, Sungrow has a deep footprint in the United States, supplying some landmark projects, such as the largest solar projects in Wyoming and Washington State, the biggest plant in Rhode Island, as well as the 200 MW Techren-2 solar farm in Nevada. This year, Sungrow is expected to deploy over 3 gigawatts of its technology across the Americas.

"While on the fast track developing tech innovations to power more communities, Sungrow is in pursuit of sustainable development with excellent products and solutions as well as 100% bankability," said Hank Wang, President of Sungrow Americas. Notably, as the most bankable inverter brand, Sungrow is the No.1 supplier in financed projects, according to BloombergNEF.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 87 GW installed worldwide as of June 2019. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 22-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

