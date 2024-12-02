SunFed brand field cucumbers recalled due to Salmonella

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Dec 02, 2024, 18:15 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ -

Product: Field cucumbers

Issue: Food - Microbial contamination - Salmonella

Distribution:  Alberta
                       British Columbia
                       Manitoba
                       Ontario
                       Saskatchewan
                       Possibly other provinces and territories

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

