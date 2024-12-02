SunFed brand field cucumbers recalled due to Salmonella
News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Dec 02, 2024, 18:15 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ -
Product: Field cucumbers
Issue: Food - Microbial contamination - Salmonella
Distribution: Alberta
British Columbia
Manitoba
Ontario
Saskatchewan
Possibly other provinces and territories
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article