Sundial Moves Forward With Expansion Into Prince Edward Island

CALGARY, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("Sundial") has successfully entered the Prince Edward Island market, highlighting its intent to be in all Canadian provinces by the end of 2019. Sundial's products are now available in seven provinces.

"P.E.I. has proven to have a keen cannabis culture, and we are looking forward to meeting the province's strong consumer demand for high-quality cannabis products," said Andrew Stordeur, President of Sundial's Canadian operations. "Islanders are sophisticated consumers who want a wide range of products to choose from. We are excited to add to P.E.I.'s product offerings, so that consumers can have the cannabis premium experiences they deserve," he added.

Sundial's high-quality products will be available in all four P.E.I. Cannabis locations, as well as on its e-commerce platform. Sundial's entrance into the P.E.I. market will begin with its Sundial brand which will offer five product lines: Calm, Ease, Flow, Lift and Spark. Each product is mindfully grown in small batches and nurtured by master growers to cultivate consistent high-quality cannabis that gives consumers a tailored experience.

The first products available to P.E.I. consumers will be Lemon Riot and Citrus Punch, two upbeat sativa-dominant hybrid strains under Sundial's Lift product line. Products from the Lift series aim to improve mood and encourage social interactions.

Sundial is also the proud owner of the premium cannabis brand Top Leaf, which is expected to be available in P.E.I. in the near future. Top Leaf is industry recognized and supported by award-winning cultivars and loyal consumers.

About Sundial Growers Inc.

Sundial proudly crafts pioneering cannabis brands to Heal, Help and Play TM :

Heal - cannabis products used as prescription medicine

Help - cannabis products that strive to promote health and wellness through CBD

Play - cannabis products to enhance social, spiritual and recreational occasions

Sundial has facilities in Canada and the United Kingdom and provides quality and consistent products consumers can trust.

In Canada, we grow 'craft-at-scale' cannabis using purpose-built modular facilities and award-winning genetics. Sundial's flagship production facility is located in Olds, Alberta with a second facility in Rocky View, Alberta. We have commenced construction of our next purpose-built facility in Merritt, British Columbia.

In the United Kingdom, we grow high-quality traceable plants, including hemp, ornamental flowers and edible herbs, in over 1.5 million square feet of state-of-the-art environmentally friendly, indoor facilities. Bridge Farm has three facilities in Spalding with another currently under construction.

We employ nearly 1,000 employees globally, full-time and seasonal, bringing economic benefits to the local communities in which we operate.

