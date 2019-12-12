Sundial Launches Top Leaf: Premium Cannabis For the Connoisseur

"Consumers have long-awaited access to genetically unique and premium cannabis since legalization. We are excited to provide the true cannabis lover with the products they've been looking for," said Ryan Hellard, Chief Experience Officer of Sundial. "Top Leaf is a significant achievement for Sundial as we continue to distinguish ourselves as a global leader in the industry. This is an essential part of the overall Sundial brand and product portfolio, as it offers even the most discerning cannabis consumer products that are a cut above the competition."

Top Leaf cultivars start with a mix of famous and exclusive genetics from around the world. Each strain is grown in small batches by master growers in purpose-built modular rooms at Sundial's flagship facility in Olds, Alberta.

Top Leaf will offer products in four series:

The Black Series—strong and unique flavors with a variety of interesting terpene profiles

The Masters Series—unique strains that are rare and notoriously difficult to grow

The Legends Series—a modern take on famous cannabis classics

The Untamed Series— original landrace strains cultivated in their natural environment from around the world

The Black and Legends Series will be the first to debut under the Top Leaf brand. Strawberry Cream, an-award winning Sundial exclusive strain with a unique flavor profile, and renowned classic GSC will be the first Top Leaf products available in retail stores. The product lineup will continue to expand in 2020 with a mix of original and classic strains including Oregon Golden Goat, Super Skunk and Blue Dream. Cannabis enthusiasts can also look forward to the award-winning sativa, Sweet J, in the new year.

Top Leaf products will initially ship to Alberta, British Columbia and Nova Scotia, and will later enter Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and P.E.I. by the end of the year. Top Leaf joins Palmetto and Sundial's namesake cannabis brand, enhancing the company's portfolio of craft cannabis brands that help our consumers to Heal, Help and Play.

About The BDS Analytics Survey

The Q1 2019 wave of research was conducted among a nationally representative adult population in the US (21+) and Canada (18+), with a sample size of ~15,000. Research is conducted every six months.

BDS Analytics' Consumer Insights research is trending work focused on sizing and examining the consumer (and non-consumer) market for cannabis and how it evolves over time. Our objective is to understand and track consumers today and the evolution of consumers as markets mature and more states move to legalization.

BDS Analytics partners with a third-party sample provider for the execution of the online research, which ensures sample outgo and completes are census representative, correctly identified, cleaned, and real—thus the data is accurate, representative, and projectable at the country, province, and consumer segment levels. Additionally, qualified participants were screened for home location (country and province), sensitive industry and age.

About Sundial Growers Inc.

Sundial proudly crafts pioneering cannabis brands to Heal, Help and Play:

Heal - cannabis products used as prescription medicine



Help - cannabis products that strive to promote health and wellness through CBD



Play - cannabis products to enhance social, spiritual and recreational occasions

Sundial has facilities in Canada and the United Kingdom and provides quality and consistent products consumers can trust.

In Canada, we grow 'craft-at-scale' cannabis using purpose-built modular facilities and award-winning genetics. Sundial's flagship production facility is located in Olds, Alberta with a second facility in Rocky View, Alberta. We have commenced construction of our next purpose-built facility in Merritt, British Columbia.

In the United Kingdom, we grow high-quality traceable plants, including hemp, ornamental flowers and edible herbs, in over 1.5 million square feet of state-of-the-art environmentally friendly, indoor facilities. Bridge Farm has three facilities in Spalding with another currently under construction.

We employ over 1,000 employees globally, full-time and seasonal, bringing economic benefits to the local communities in which we operate.

