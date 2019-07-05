Sundial Files U.S. Registration Statement and Canadian Preliminary Prospectus for Initial Public Offering and Applies for Nasdaq Listing

CALGARY, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Sundial Growers Inc. ("Sundial" or the "Company") announced that it has filed a Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and a preliminary prospectus in Canada with the securities regulatory authorities in each province of Canada other than the Province of Quebec for a proposed initial public offering of its common shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined. In connection with the proposed offering, Sundial has applied to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq") using the ticker symbol "SNDL". Listing on Nasdaq is subject to the Company satisfying applicable regulatory requirements, including fulfilling all Nasdaq listing requirements.

Cowen and BMO Capital Markets will serve as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays is also serving as a bookrunner for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a U.S. prospectus and a Canadian prospectus. When available, copies of the U.S. preliminary prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained on the SEC's website or by contacting Cowen, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email to PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com. Copies of the Canadian preliminary prospectus may be obtained from www.sedar.com or from BMO Capital Markets, Brampton Distribution Centre c/o The Data Group of Companies, 9195 Torbram Road, Brampton, Ontario, L6S 6H2 or by telephone at (905) 791-3151 Ext 4312 or by email at torbramwarehouse@datagroup.ca.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

A Canadian preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to these securities has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in certain jurisdictions of Canada. The Canadian preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

About Sundial Growers Inc.

Sundial proudly crafts pioneering cannabis brands to Heal, Help and PlayTM:

Heal – cannabis products used as prescription medicine

– cannabis products used as prescription medicine Help – cannabis products that strive to promote overall health and wellness through cannabinol (CBD)

– cannabis products that strive to promote overall health and wellness through cannabinol (CBD) Play – cannabis products to enhance social, spiritual and recreational occasions

Sundial operates five facilities, including two facilities in Alberta and three in the United Kingdom, and is currently building a third Canadian facility in British Columbia.

