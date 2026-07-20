Sunbelt Solomon Announces TJC as New Investment Partner

Leading Provider of Complete Lifecycle Power Solutions Enters Next Chapter of Growth with TJC

TEMPLE, Texas, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Sunbelt Solomon, a leading provider of complete lifecycle power solutions, today announced that investment funds managed by TJC, L.P. ("TJC") have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the company from Trilantic North America.

Headquartered in Temple, Texas, Sunbelt Solomon operates 42 locations across the United States, Canada, and Chile, and employs more than 1,600 team members. With TJC as its new investment partner, Sunbelt Solomon will continue executing its long-term growth strategy and will be well-positioned to expand its capabilities and deliver complete lifecycle power solutions across the regions it serves.

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"Our success has always been driven by our people, our commitment to our customers, and a culture of safety, bold innovation, and excellence. Together with the support of Trilantic North America, we have built a stronger, more diversified organization and established an exceptional foundation for the future," said Gus Cedeño, Chief Executive Officer of Sunbelt Solomon. "TJC recognizes the strength of our business and the opportunities ahead. As we begin this next chapter, we remain committed to investing in our people, serving our customers, and shaping the future of electrical infrastructure across the U.S., Canada, and Chile."

Founded in 1982, TJC has a long history of partnering with leading industrial and power infrastructure businesses, supporting experienced management teams, and creating long-term value through operational excellence, strategic growth, and thoughtful investment in people and capabilities. TJC's investment reflects a shared confidence in Sunbelt Solomon's long-term strategy and its ability to continue growing while delivering exceptional value to customers.

"Sunbelt Solomon sits at the intersection of some of the most compelling power infrastructure trends we see today, from grid modernization and industrial reshoring to the build-out of data centers and renewable energy," said Jim Sikorski, Principal at TJC. "The company's fully integrated lifecycle service offering and highly experienced management team make it exceptionally well positioned to capitalize on this robust demand. We're excited to support Gus and his team as they continue to scale the business."

Charles Fleischmann, Partner and Head of Business Services at Trilantic North America, added, "Trilantic thanks Gus Cedeño and the entire Sunbelt Solomon team for bringing their hard work and dedication to the company every day. Throughout our partnership, the team has helped establish Sunbelt Solomon as a leading provider of complete lifecycle power solutions, meeting the growing needs of critical electrical infrastructure. We're excited to see all they will accomplish in this next chapter."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About Sunbelt Solomon

Sunbelt Solomon is a leading provider of complete lifecycle power solutions. The company's integrated capabilities include engineering, automation solutions, technical field services, temporary power solutions, the supply of new and remanufactured electrical power distribution equipment, and lifecycle asset management.

Headquartered in Temple, Texas, Sunbelt Solomon operates 42 locations across the United States, Canada, and Chile and employs more than 1,600 team members. The company serves utilities, industrial, oil and gas, commercial, renewable energy, data center, and other critical infrastructure customers, helping them improve reliability, extend asset life, and maximize the performance of their electrical infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.sunbeltsolomon.com.

About TJC

TJC, LP, formerly known as The Jordan Company, has worked for more than 40 years with CEOs, founders and entrepreneurs across a range of industries including Digital & Power Infrastructure, Diversified Industrials, Industrial Technology, Logistics & Business Services, Consumer, and Healthcare. With $31.9 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2026, TJC is managed by a senior leadership team that has invested together for over 24 years on over 90 investments. TJC has offices in New York, Chicago, Miami and Stamford. For more information, please visit www.tjclp.com.

Media Contact

Michele Rast

Vice President, Marketing

Sunbelt Solomon

800.830.0251

[email protected]

SOURCE Sunbelt Solomon