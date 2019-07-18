Sun Life Global Investments reduces risk rating for several funds

TORONTO, July 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc. ("Sun Life Global Investments") announced today a risk rating change for six of its funds (collectively, the "Funds"). Effective immediately, the risk ratings for the following Funds have been lowered as indicated:



Fund Name Previous Risk Rating Risk Rating as of July 18, 2019 Sun Life Excel China Fund High Medium to high Sun Life Excel Emerging Markets Fund Medium to high Medium Sun Life MFS Global Value Fund Medium Low to medium Sun Life Tactical Equity ETF Portfolio Medium Low to medium Sun Life MFS Dividend Income Class Medium Low to medium Sun Life Dynamic Equity Income Class Medium Low to medium

In accordance with the investment risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Sun Life Global Investments reviews the risk ratings of its funds at least once a year, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change.



The Funds' risk ratings changed following an annual review that was conducted as part of Sun Life Global Investments' ongoing fund review process. The investment objectives and strategies of the Funds remain unchanged.

About Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc.

Sun Life Global Investments is a subsidiary of Sun Life Financial Inc. It offers Canadians a diverse lineup of mutual funds and innovative portfolio solutions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. We bring together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services with some of the best asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. Sun Life Global Investments manages $25 billion on behalf of institutional and retail investors from coast-to-coast and is a member of the Sun Life group of companies. For more information visit www.sunlifeglobalinvestments.com or connect with us on Twitter @SLGI_Canada.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2019, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,011 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.



Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars



Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

© Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc., 2019. Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc. is a member of the Sun Life group of companies.

