Summit Nanotech Becomes Summit Lithium Technologies, Completes Basic Engineering for Commercial DLE Plant

CALGARY, AB, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Summit Nanotech Corporation announced today that it has changed its operating name to Summit Lithium Technologies ("Summit"). The new identity reflects the full scope of the company's direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology, which includes a proprietary sorbent, system, and predictive modeling platform, and marks the completion of basic engineering for its modular commercial plant design.

Summit's modular commercial plant design (render). (CNW Group/Summit Lithium Technologies)

Summit has deployed DLE systems in the field in northern Chile, beginning with a pilot in 2022 and a field demonstration at Albemarle's site in 2025. Earlier this year, the company launched a rapid-validation demonstration plant at its Santiago facility, where it has begun testing on customer field brine. Basic engineering is now complete for Summit's modular commercial plant, which is configurable in 5,000-tonne-per-annum modules scaling up to 50,000 tonnes per year of lithium production.

"Our new name reflects a simple reality: Summit is no longer a nanotech company - we are building the infrastructure layer for the energy transition," said Amanda Hall, Founder and CEO of Summit Lithium Technologies. "By integrating sorbent, modular systems, and predictive process intelligence, we are unlocking lithium production with greater reliability and lower lifecycle costs. Completing basic engineering on our modular plant represents the moment Summit's DLE graduated from validation to rapidly deployable infrastructure for the lithium industry."

Summit's global footprint continues, with headquarters in Calgary, Canada; pilot development facility in Denver, USA; regional rapid-validation plant in Santiago, Chile; and project development office in Salta, Argentina. All existing customer contracts, technology agreements, and partnerships remain active under the new name. A refreshed visual identity--including an updated logo, website, and corporate materials--will roll out today alongside the name change.

About Summit Lithium Technologies

Summit Lithium Technologies is a global technology company advancing the commercial deployment of its proprietary direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology. The denaLi™ DLE system, enabled by Summit's eLivate™ sorbent, is engineered for high lithium recovery, strong impurity rejection, and ultra-low water use, delivering the lowest levelized cost of lithium production over the full project lifecycle. Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Summit operates globally with facilities in the United States, Chile, and Argentina, and partners with lithium producers and project developers from resource evaluation through commercial deployment.

Learn more at summitlithium.tech.

SOURCE Summit Lithium Technologies

Media Contact: Kristen Gray, Manager, Marketing & Communications, Summit Lithium Technologies, [email protected]