Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Completion of $230 Million Equity Offering

TORONTO, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Summit Industrial Income REIT ("Summit" or the "REIT") (TSX: SMU.UN) announced today that it has completed its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of 10,384,500 units at a price of $22.15 per unit for total gross proceeds of approximately $230 million, which includes proceeds from the full exercise of an over–allotment option to purchase an additional 1,354,500 units. The Offering was completed on a bought deal basis by a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets.

The REIT intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund certain previously disclosed acquisitions, repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under its credit facilities drawn for the purposes of funding certain acquisitions completed in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, and for general trust purposes.

About Summit

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties across Canada. Summit's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN. For more information, please visit our web site at www.summitIIreit.com .

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends", "goal" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking information may relate to future results, performance, achievements, events, prospects or opportunities for the REIT or the real estate industry, outlook and anticipated events or results. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information with respect to the following: the intention of the REIT to complete the real estate transactions described in this press release; the use of the proceeds of the Offering; and Summit's plans, goals, strategies, intentions, beliefs, estimates, costs, objectives, economic performance or expectations or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the REIT's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the REIT and its business, and could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of estimated or anticipated events or results. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in the REIT's materials filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time on www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these, and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully as there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Summit, including general economic conditions. Although Summit believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Summit can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed, and given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and government measures to contain it, as well as the current geopolitical environment, there is inherently more uncertainty associated with the REIT's assumptions as compared to prior periods. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, tenant risks, current economic environment, geopolitical events, including disputes between nations, war and international sanctions, environmental matters, general insured and uninsured risks and Summit being unable to obtain any required financing and approvals.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Summit undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: Dayna Gibbs, COO at (905) 791-1181 ext. 220, [email protected]