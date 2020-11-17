Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Completion of $195.5 Million Equity Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Summit Industrial Income REIT ("Summit" or the "REIT") (TSX: SMU.UN) announced today that it has completed its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of 14,323,250 units at a price of $13.65 per unit for total gross proceeds of approximately $195.5 million, which includes proceeds from the full exercise of an over–allotment option to purchase an additional 1,868,250 units. The Offering was completed on a bought deal basis by a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets.

The REIT intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay existing indebtedness, to fund future acquisitions and for general trust purposes.

About Summit

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties across Canada. Summit's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN. For more information, please visit our web site at www.summitIIreit.com.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends", "goal" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking information may relate to future results, performance, achievements, events, prospects or opportunities for the REIT or the real estate industry, outlook and anticipated events or results. Some of the specific forward looking statements contained herein include statements with respect to the following: the use of proceeds of the Offering.

A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the REIT's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the REIT and its business, and could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of estimated or anticipated events or results. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in the REIT's materials filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time on www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully as there can be no assurance actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements.

Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including general economic conditions. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect. Given the impact of COVID-19 and government measures to contain it, there is inherently more uncertainty associated with assumptions as compared to prior periods.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Summit undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: Paul Dykeman, CEO, at (902) 405-8813, [email protected]

