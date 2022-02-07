Summit Industrial Income REIT Acquires Kitchener, Ontario Development Site

The development site is well-located in an established business park close to a regional airport, major highway and railway transportation links and a short drive to a planned new Go Rail service expansion station. The site, directly across from another Summit-owned property, can accommodate a single 360,000 square foot building with a proposed 40 foot ceiling height including three road access points, and a large area for truck and trailer parking, a distinct competitive advantage in the local market. Summit intends to have the building designated as LEED-Certified in keeping with its commitment to ongoing strong environmental performance and sustainability.

"We are pleased to continue to expand our pipeline of development projects in this region, building brand new, Class A industrial properties that on stabilization will be added to our portfolio and provide attractive returns to Unitholders," commented Dayna Gibbs, Chief Operating Officer. "The Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge market, including Guelph where we own interests in other ongoing development projects, is currently Canada's tightest industrial market with only a 0.6% availability rate. The strong demand for industrial space in and around the Greater Toronto Area is driving increased rental rates and strong stable occupancies in this region, making it an attractive development market for the REIT."

