Summer Starts in Québec: Bonjour Québec Launches "Summer Loves It Here" Campaign

MONTRÉAL, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canadians begin planning their warm-weather escapes, Bonjour Québec is inviting travellers to experience a destination where the season itself feels at home. Through its new campaign, Summer Loves It Here , Québec is celebrated as the place where long days, vibrant culture, and unforgettable outdoor adventures naturally come together.

At the heart of the campaign is Summer herself -- both the literal season and a playful traveller roaming the world bringing sunshine, festivals, and carefree moments. And while she visits many places, she always seems to find her way back to Québec.

"I travel the world every year," says Summer in the campaign. "But nowhere welcomes me quite like Québec. The terraces fill up, the music spills into the streets, and everyone seems ready to celebrate the season."

From lively cities to breathtaking natural landscapes, Summer Loves It Here highlights the many ways Canadians can enjoy the season across Québec, without needing to cross a border. In Montréal, historic neighbourhoods, cobblestone streets, and buzzing café terraces create an atmosphere that blends North American energy with unmistakable European charm. Beyond the city, travellers can explore vineyard-lined countryside in the Eastern Townships, colourful summer festivals in Montérégie, or the dramatic coastal scenery of the Côte-Nord, where whale-watching adventures unfold along the St. Lawrence River -- before wandering the UNESCO-listed streets of Old Québec, cycling scenic river routes, and discovering the province's celebrated culinary culture.

With its mix of culture, nature, gastronomy, and joie de vivre, Québec offers Canadians a summer experience that feels both close to home and wonderfully transporting.

To explore summer experiences across the province and discover why Summer loves it here, visit: www.bonjourquebec.com/en-ca/campaign/summer-loves-it-here .

SOURCE Bonjour Québec

Canadian Media Contact: Emily Dunn, Fever Pitch Communications, 416.828.4188, [email protected]