Summer looks peachy with Seagram White Peach Cider

KITCHENER, ON, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ -

HIGHLIGHTS:

Seagram White Peach Cider (CNW Group/Waterloo Brewing Ltd.)

Seagram White Peach Cider is back by popular demand for a second year.

It's easy drinking with 100% all-natural, gluten free ingredients and no preservatives.

Available for a limited time at the LCBO, select grocery stores and the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store.

Nothing says summer like the crisp sweetness of fresh peaches. Back by popular demand, Seagram White Peach Cider offers the distinct taste of sweet fuzzy peaches with a crisp, dry finish – but only for a limited time.

On top of its lip-smacking flavour, this unique cider is gluten-free and 100% all-natural with no preservatives. With 5.3% alcohol, it's an easy choice for easy drinking.

"It's been wonderful to get such a positive response around our seasonal cider. We heard you loud and clear and are delighted to bring it back for a second year," said Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing at Waterloo Brewing.

"We're proud to again offer such a delicious seasonal beverage that speaks to the quality and craftsmanship we put into all our creations," added Jim Manz, Vice President Sales & Key Accounts.

473ml cans of Seagram White Peach Cider are just $2.95 and available for a limited time at the LCBO, select grocery stores and the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store.

Don't let this flavour, or the good weather, pass you by.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com .

