SUMMER FRESH® LAUNCHES TWO NEW SALADS JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER!

Our Greek Orzo salad lets you experience the Mediterranean right at your table, a blend of orzo pasta, with colourful diced red & yellow peppers with Kalamata olives for a zesty and savoury touch mixed with crumbled feta and seasoned with Mediterranean spices. Opa!

Our 3 Grain Sesame Ginger is a medley of grains beautifully combined with wheat berry, barley, quinoa, and a colorful blend of yellow and red peppers, crisp shredded carrots, edamame, and a light ginger sesame dressing, topped with chia seeds. Perfect for a quick and delicious salad craving.

Susan Niczowski, Summer Fresh salads President says, "Looking back, I can't believe it's already been more than three decades. It's been a whirlwind of hard work, delicious food, fun with my family and my team, recipe tests, new products, trips around the world to explore new tastes, discovering food trends, hearing from customers like you, and even more recipe tests and more new products." As we always explore on favourite dishes to new flavour adventures, the idea to create two brand new salads came from the need to discover and satisfy new foods and flavours.

Our two new Summer Fresh® salads can be found in the deli section at select retailers across Canada. Real food you can feel good about!

