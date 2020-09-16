Summa Silver Corp. Obtains DTC Eligibility for Its Common Shares Enhancing Investor Access in the United States

-Drill Program On-Going at the Hughes silver-gold property in Nevada-

-All Assays Pending-

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Summa Silver Corp. ("Summa" or the "Company") (CSE: SSVR) (OTC Pink: SSVRF) (Frankfurt:48X) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (DTC) in the United States.

To date, ten drill holes have been completed at the Hughes silver-gold property and two are in progress with two core rigs in full operation. Approximately 5,200 m have been drilled in completed holes out of a planned 7,500 m. All holes drilled to date have intersected zones of quartz veins, stockworks and breccias. All assays remain pending.

Galen McNamara, CEO, stated: "As we aggressively push forward with drilling at the Hughes silver-gold Property in the famous historic Tonopah mining district of central Nevada, we expect the DTC eligibility of our common shares will improve access for U.S. based retail and institutions to invest in Summa Silver."

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". DTC eligibility is expected to create a seamless process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States over time.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Galen McNamara, P. Geo., the CEO of the Company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Summa Silver Corp

Summa Silver Corp is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company has options to earn 100% interests in the Hughes property located in central Nevada and the Mogollon property located in southwestern New Mexico. The Hughes property is host to the high-grade past-producing Belmont Mine, one of the most prolific silver producers in the United States between 1903 and 1929. The mine has remained inactive since commercial production ceased in 1929 due to heavily depressed metal prices and little to no modern exploration work has ever been completed.

