Sultan Food Products brand Fried Falafel with Tahini Sauce recalled due to undeclared peanut Français
News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Feb 15, 2025, 14:41 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -
Product: Fried Falafel with Tahini Sauce
Issue: Food - Allergen - Peanut
Distribution: Alberta
Newfoundland and Labrador
Ontario
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
Media and public enquiries
Public enquiries
Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.)
Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international)
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article