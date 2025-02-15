OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -

Product: Fried Falafel with Tahini Sauce

Issue: Food - Allergen - Peanut

Distribution: Alberta

Newfoundland and Labrador

Ontario

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

