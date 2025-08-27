SUKOSHI TO OPEN LARGEST ASIAN BEAUTY STORE IN NEW YORK

Founded in 2018, SUKOSHI has been at the forefront of the Korean beauty wave across North America. With New York marking its 15th store, the company is on track to exceed 20 locations by year's end, fueled by advanced skincare consultations, exclusive product launches, and immersive retail concepts. Upcoming openings at Lenox Square, Aventura Mall, King of Prussia, and Bellevue Square highlight SUKOSHI's push into the most coveted U.S. retail destinations. By 2026, 40 new stores will join the network, amplifying the company's role in shaping the future of Asian beauty.

While K-beauty is gaining visibility in big box retailers, most offerings have only begun to scratch the surface of what the category can deliver. SUKOSHI has spent seven years building a deeper, more authentic assortment that goes beyond trend cycles to focus on products that deliver real results. Its shelves feature over 200 Asian beauty brands, with SUKOSHI curating the next must-haves alongside time-tested skincare staples.

SUKOSHI is also expanding its role as a full-scale brand accelerator, helping beauty brands grow from niche discovery to national retail. With its own cult following of beauty enthusiasts, SUKOSHI provides brands a powerful launchpad where credibility and community intersect. Through a single partnership, brands gain access to premium retail space, influencer collaborations, pop-up activations, and North American distribution.

SUKOSHI has partnered with two sought-after beauty brands, RED CHAMBER and Girlcult, for their highly anticipated North American debuts, launching exclusively in SUKOSHI stores in 2025. This milestone marks a significant moment for both the brands and the Asian beauty market in North America.

"Asian beauty isn't a passing wave, it is shaping the future of skincare and cosmetics," says Linda Dang, CEO of SUKOSHI. "Our role is to champion the brands setting that standard and to create spaces where discovery and education make beauty more meaningful for every customer."

