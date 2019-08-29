SugarBud Announces Filing of Financial and Operating Results for Q2 2019

TSX-Venture Exchange: SUGR, SUGR.WT

CALGARY, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. ("SugarBud") is pleased to announce the filing of its Q2 2019 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements ("Financial Statements") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). SugarBud's Financial Statements and related MD&A are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on SugarBud's website at www.sugarbud.ca.

About SugarBud

SugarBud is an Alberta-based publicly traded cannabis company engaged in the development, acquisition, production and distribution of cannabis in Canada.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE SugarBud Craft Growers Corp.

For further information: John Kondrosky, Chief Executive Officer, SugarBud Craft Growers Corp., Phone: (604) 499-7847, Email: johnk@sugarbud.ca; Daniel Wilson, Interim Chief Financial Officer, SugarBud Craft Growers Corp., Phone: (403) 874-9862, Email: danw@sugarbud.ca; Investor Relations Contact, Gary Perkins, President, Tekkfund Capital Corp., Tel: (416) 882-0020, Email: garyperkins@rogers.com; Website: http://www.sugarbud.ca/, Address: Suite 620, 634 - 6th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 0S4

